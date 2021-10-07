Mother Dies from Blood Clots After Taking COVID Vaccine; Twitter Blasted for Labeling Obituary as “Misleading” – Exceptionally Healthy, Energetic

The obituary for Jessica Berg Wilson, 37, states she died unexpectedly on September 7, 2021 of COVID-19-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT). Jessica was an exceptionally healthy and energetic 37-year-old young mother with no underlying health conditions.

SEATTLE, WA – Twitter earned massive amounts of scorn this week after the social media platform labeled as “misleading” the obituary of a Seattle mother of two who passed away due to a deadly reaction to the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Jessica Berg Wilson, 37, died on September 7 of “COVID-19 Vaccine-Induced Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia,” which has been a reportedly rare side effect of the Johnson & Johnson jab that causes blood clots, reports say.

However, online users were outraged when Twitter decided to issue a fact-check warning on the tweet containing Wilson’s obituary after it was shared on October 1 by a user on the platform with the following quote: “Jessica Berg Wilson, an ‘exceptionally healthy and vibrant 37-year-old young mother with no underlying health conditions,’ passed away from COVID Vaccine-Induced Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia. She did not want to get vaccinated.”

Twitter put a “misleading” disclaimer on the tweet and included an informational blurb about how health officials consider “COVID-19 vaccines safe for most people.” Following a huge wave of anger, Twitter removed the ill-timed disclaimer on October 4.

According to her obituary, Wilson “had been vehemently opposed to taking the vaccine, knowing she was in good health and of a young age and thus not at risk for serious illness.”

“During the last weeks of her life, however, the world turned dark with heavy-handed vaccine mandates. But, slowly, day by day, her freedom to choose was stripped away,” the obituary continued. “Her passion to be actively involved in her children’s education – which included being a Room Mom – was, once again, blocked by government mandate.“

It was at that point that she decided to get the jab; reports indicate that King County Public Health noted that a woman of Wilson’s age – without directly naming her – got her vaccination August 26. She then passed away due to a blood clotting syndrome just 12 days later.