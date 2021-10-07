HealthSocietyTechnology

Mother Dies from Blood Clots After Taking COVID Vaccine; Twitter Blasted for Labeling Obituary as “Misleading” – Exceptionally Healthy, Energetic

By Christopher Boyle
Wilson's obituary states that she died unexpectedly on September 7, 2021 of COVID-19-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT) surrounded by her loving family.
The obituary for Jessica Berg Wilson, 37, states she died unexpectedly on September 7, 2021 of COVID-19-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT). Jessica was an exceptionally healthy and energetic 37-year-old young mother with no underlying health conditions.

SEATTLE, WA – Twitter earned massive amounts of scorn this week after the social media platform labeled as “misleading” the obituary of a Seattle mother of two who passed away due to a deadly reaction to the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Jessica Berg Wilson, 37, died on September 7 of “COVID-19 Vaccine-Induced Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia,” which has been a reportedly rare side effect of the Johnson & Johnson jab that causes blood clots, reports say.

However, online users were outraged when Twitter decided to issue a fact-check warning on the tweet containing Wilson’s obituary after it was shared on October 1 by a user on the platform with the following quote: “Jessica Berg Wilson, an ‘exceptionally healthy and vibrant 37-year-old young mother with no underlying health conditions,’ passed away from COVID Vaccine-Induced Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia. She did not want to get vaccinated.”


Twitter put a “misleading” disclaimer on the tweet and included an informational blurb about how health officials consider “COVID-19 vaccines safe for most people.” Following a huge wave of anger, Twitter removed the ill-timed disclaimer on October 4.

According to her obituary, Wilson “had been vehemently opposed to taking the vaccine, knowing she was in good health and of a young age and thus not at risk for serious illness.”

“During the last weeks of her life, however, the world turned dark with heavy-handed vaccine mandates. But, slowly, day by day, her freedom to choose was stripped away,” the obituary continued. “Her passion to be actively involved in her children’s education – which included being a Room Mom – was, once again, blocked by government mandate.“

It was at that point that she decided to get the jab; reports indicate that King County Public Health noted that a woman of Wilson’s age – without directly naming her – got her vaccination August 26. She then passed away due to a blood clotting syndrome just 12 days later.

“Ultimately, those who closed doors and separated mothers from their children prevailed,” the obituary said. “It cost Jessica her life. It cost her children the loving embrace of their caring mother. And it cost her husband the sacred love of his devoted wife.”

obituary
https://obits.oregonlive.com/us/obituaries/oregon/name/jessica-wilson-obituary?pid=200278331
