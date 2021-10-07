PoliticsSocietyU.S. News

Rubio: Biden Admin Seeks Climate Deal While Chinese Build Coal Plants

By Pat Raia
Marco Rubio
In an October 6 Op-Ed column published in the Washington Examiner, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) urged the administration to put American interests ahead of any kind of climate deal with China. File photo: Crush Rush, Shutter Stock, licensed.

MIAMI, FL – Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) blasted the Biden administration for pursuing a climate-change agreement with China while that country engages in human rights violations and uses allegedly abused workers to construct a series of coal-fired power plants in China and elsewhere. Rubio’s comments appeared in an Op-Ed column published in the Washington Examiner newspaper on October 6.

“In other words, (the Biden administration) is willing to accept Beijing’s use of arbitrary detention on an unimaginable scale, slave labor, systematic rape, coercive abortion, forced sterilization, organ harvesting, and more,” Rubio wrote. “Not only is such a position immoral, but it also willfully ignores that Beijing has no desire to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels, (and) despite making climate-related pledges in the past, the Chinese Communist Party is building coal-fired power plants at a stunning rate.”

Among those is a $3 billion coal-fired power plant that Chinese contractors are building in Zimbabwe. According to the India-based news agency, WION (World Is One News) the project uses workers that trade unions claim are paid substandard wages, not compensated for job-related injuries and who are ignored when they complain about working conditions.


In his column, Rubio urged the administration to put American interests ahead of any kind of climate deal with China.

“Biden needs to decide where he stands. Words matter. Actions matter more,” Rubio wrote. “Instead of relying on a genocidal regime that hates America, the Biden administration should focus on building up domestic production to create good jobs in America.”

Pat Raia

Pat Raia is a veteran journalist who has covered crime, politics, international business and welfare, litigation and legislation primarily in the horse industry. She resides in Parrish, Florida.

