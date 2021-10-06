CrimeLocalSociety

Miami Man Charged With Indecent Exposure; Two Woman Say He Drove Along Side Staring At Them, Masturbating

By Joe Mcdermott
Rommy Rey
Two victims video recorded an incident where they say Rommy Rey, 43 of Miami. Rey drove alongside them in a white Ford pickup truck catcalling them and masturbating. Investigators urge anyone that may have been victimized by this individual to call the Kendall District at (305) 270-3879 as the investigation continues.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Kendall District has arrested an individual for indecently exposing himself to two females. According to investigators, the victims were traveling westbound on Kendall Drive and 97th Avenue, when they observed a man driving alongside them in a white Ford pickup truck and catcalling them. He then raised his pelvis, exposed his sexual organs, and masturbated while looking at the victims.

The victims video recorded the incident and detectives were able to identify and locate the individual later identified as Rommy Rey, 43 of Miami. Rey has been arrested and charged accordingly. Investigators urge anyone that may have been victimized by this individual to call the Kendall District at (305) 270-3879 as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

