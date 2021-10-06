LegalPress ReleasesTechnology

Internet Accountability Project Endorses Kanter for DOJ Antitrust Chief

By George McGregor
Jonathan Kanter
Jonathan Kanter, the nominee to lead the Department of Justice’s antitrust division, after his hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee today. Photo credit: C-SPAN.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Mike Davis, Founder and President of the Internet Accountability Project, issued the following statement on Jonathan Kanter, the nominee to lead the Department of Justice’s antitrust division, after his hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee today.

President Biden hasn’t gotten much right in his first eight months in office. But he’s made an outstanding choice in Jonathan Kanter to lead the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division. Kanter is a highly qualified nominee, as he clearly demonstrated at today’s hearing.

For more than a decade starting under President Obama, the Federal Trade Commission and the Antitrust Division largely failed to enforce our century-old antitrust laws against Google, Amazon, Facebook, and Apple. Because of this antitrust amnesty, these Big Tech platforms became trillion-dollar monopolists that now enjoy unchecked economic and political power. They are using this power to crush competition, shutter small businesses, and cancel conservatives and others with whom they disagree. There is bipartisan consensus that we must breakup Big Tech.

“Kanter has the necessary legal knowledge, experience, and backbone for this critical post at this critical time. He’s more than capable of tackling all of the antitrust issues that plague our country today, and the Senate should move swiftly to confirm his nomination.”


In August, IAP wrote to the Senate Judiciary Committee urging support for Kanter’s nomination.

The full letter
This document was modified to best fit this screen. You can view the original document via https://www.judiciary.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/8.3.21%20-%20Mike%20Davis%20Support%20for%20Kanter.pdf

Internet Accountability Project
IAP is a nonprofit conservative advocacy group that holds Big Tech accountable for engaging in egregious business practices like snooping, spying, political bias against conservatives, employee abuses and anticompetitive conduct. Davis previously served as Chief Counsel for Nominations to Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on the United States Senate Committee on the Judiciary and led the Senate confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh and a record number of circuit court judges. For more information on Davis and IAP visit: https://theiap.org/about/

