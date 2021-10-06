CrimeLocalPress Releases

Broward Sheriff’s Office Releases 2019-2020 Annual Report In Ongoing Commitment To Transparency, Accountability

By George McGregor
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [SPONSORED ADVERTORIAL]

Broward Sheriff’s Office is releasing its first-ever annual report, detailing the work accomplished by the more than 5,600 employees of the Broward Sheriff’s Office in 2019-2020.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – An ongoing commitment to transparency and accountability has been one of the hallmarks of Sheriff Gregory Tony’s nearly three years in office. To further that promise, the Broward Sheriff’s Office is releasing its first-ever annual report, detailing the work accomplished by the more than 5,600 employees of the Broward Sheriff’s Office in 2019-2020.

The report outlines the budget, number of personnel positions and performance measures and outcomes of each department that comprises Broward Sheriff’s Office. At more than 160 pages, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the agency while also allowing the reader to gain a detailed understanding of each unit and division within the agency. 

https://heyzine.com/flip-book/3b6f0129b8.html#page/1

“As part of our commitment to transparency and accountability, I am releasing the 2019-2020 BSO Annual Report to provide an accounting of the work of BSO to serve and protect this community,” Sheriff Tony said. “This report is another first and provides a detailed look at how tax dollars are being spent and increased public safety.”


Big Tech is censoring our publication severely reducing our traffic and revenue. (Wanna learn how they do it? NewsGuard) You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution. We refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into becoming just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of traditional news media and we need your support. You can also help by liking or sharing us on social media or by signing up for our featured story emails.
 

Included in the annual report are highlights of accomplishments from 2019-2020, including the establishment of Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Social Justice Task Force, changes to Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Professional Standards Committee and the work done by the agency’s Neighborhood Support Team to work with local agencies to distribute food during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

George McGregor

Mr. McGregor reviews and edits (if necessary) all press releases for The Published Reporter. Locally focused (Florida) press releases can be sent via email to media@publishedreporter.com and, if approved, will be published free of charge. There is no guarantee your release will be published; inclusion is at the discretion of editors. Please see our editorial guidelines and terms of service.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Press releases are sent in as newsworthy bulletins aimed at our journalists with hopes they will get published. We receive hundreds per day and choose a select few for publication; those which are deemed beneficial to the public and not outright promotion. This is a free service and we are not paid for press releases. We aim to deliver a higher quality press release then anything any PR company could even pay for if and when informative. They are generally sent in by businesses or organizations about a product launch, new corporate hire, piece of research or situational awareness issue. They may contain forward-looking statements or even hyperbole. Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to George McGregor (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Man Dies After Two Vehicle Crash In Oakland Park

Joe Mcdermott

Miami Detectives Say Confession Obtained In Case of Suspects…

Joe Mcdermott

FEDS: South Florida School Teacher Sentenced to Federal…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 972