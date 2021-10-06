Broward Sheriff’s Office Releases 2019-2020 Annual Report In Ongoing Commitment To Transparency, Accountability

Broward Sheriff’s Office is releasing its first-ever annual report, detailing the work accomplished by the more than 5,600 employees of the Broward Sheriff’s Office in 2019-2020.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – An ongoing commitment to transparency and accountability has been one of the hallmarks of Sheriff Gregory Tony’s nearly three years in office. To further that promise, the Broward Sheriff’s Office is releasing its first-ever annual report, detailing the work accomplished by the more than 5,600 employees of the Broward Sheriff’s Office in 2019-2020.

The report outlines the budget, number of personnel positions and performance measures and outcomes of each department that comprises Broward Sheriff’s Office. At more than 160 pages, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the agency while also allowing the reader to gain a detailed understanding of each unit and division within the agency.

“As part of our commitment to transparency and accountability, I am releasing the 2019-2020 BSO Annual Report to provide an accounting of the work of BSO to serve and protect this community,” Sheriff Tony said. “This report is another first and provides a detailed look at how tax dollars are being spent and increased public safety.”



Included in the annual report are highlights of accomplishments from 2019-2020, including the establishment of Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Social Justice Task Force, changes to Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Professional Standards Committee and the work done by the agency’s Neighborhood Support Team to work with local agencies to distribute food during the COVID-19 pandemic.