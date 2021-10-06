After Search Warrant Executed Detectives Say Weeki Wachee Resident Will No Longer Be Nuisance To The Neighborhood

During a search of a residence owned by Charlene Nadeau, 55, detectives located 2.3 grams of Methamphetamine, 22.0 grams of Marijuana, 6.5 grams of a prescription medication, 9 rounds of Ammunition and numerous items of drug paraphernalia.

WEEKI WACHEE, FL – On Tuesday, October 05, 2021, detectives with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at 6354 Richard Drive in Weeki Wachee. The search warrant was executed as a result of a Vice and Narcotics investigation, after detectives received numerous complaints from neighbors.

During a search of the residence, detectives located 2.3 grams of Methamphetamine, 22.0 grams of Marijuana, 6.5 grams of a prescription medication, 9 rounds of Ammunition and numerous items of drug paraphernalia. The owner of the residence, Charlene Marie Nadeau, 55, was arrested on scene and charged with possession of marijuana, methamphetamine, paraphernalia and – possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

Additional charges listed unlawful use of two-way communication device, two counts of sale of methamphetamine, two counts of possession of methamphetamine w/intent to sell, two counts of possession of a structure to sell methamphetamine, and two counts of possession of paraphernalia While the amount of illegal narcotics seized is not enormous, detectives say this resident will no longer be a nuisance to the neighborhood and the investigation continues. A total bond of $109,000 was shown in county records related to a total of three cases tied to Nadeau.

An underage person in the residence was also placed under arrest on misdemeanor narcotics changes. This individual was booked into the Hernando County Detention Center, and later released to a relative.