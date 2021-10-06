400,000 Undocumented Have Disappeared Without A Trace; People From 150 Different Countries Coming Through Mexico Border

During an interview by Fox anchor Bret Baier, Rodney Scott, a former Border Patrol chief who resigned in June, said 400,000 undocumented migrants have just disappeared without a trace, never returning for their hearing and that Border Patrol caught people from 150 different countries coming through Mexico this last year before he retired. Photo credit: Fox News / YouTube.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Former United States Border Patrol Chief under the Biden Administration, Rodney Scott, was recently interviewed by Fox News on the ongoing migrant crisis at the U.S. southern border, and he noted that the border was far less safe under the watch of President Joe Biden than it was under the Trump Administration.

During the interview, which was conducted by Fox anchor Bret Baier, Scott said that under Biden there is far less of a focus on security overall when it comes to the southern border.

“The real thing that’s changed is the focus on border security in general, and acknowledging that border security is critical to homeland security, and actually trying to control the border,” he said. “The messaging has changed. I personally participated in some of the transition meetings, my staff participated in all of the transition meetings, we made it very clear that if we dropped all the initiatives that had been put in place over the last several years, that we would get an influx of mass migration that we would not be able to control.”

Scott claimed that 90 percent of undocumented migrants who are released into the country are never deported, and among those who have been documented, 400,000 have just disappeared without a trace, never returning for their hearing.



Big Tech is censoring our publication severely reducing our traffic and revenue. (Wanna learn how they do it? NewsGuard) You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution . We refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into becoming just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of traditional news media and we need your support. You can also help by liking or sharing us on social media or by signing up for our featured story emails .



Scott stated that the blame for the situation at the border should not be laid at the feet of Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas; instead, he said, it is the fault of the Biden Administration itself.

“The current [DHS] secretary, Mayorkas, work is he was part of DHS before, he ran [United States Citizenship and Immigration Services]. He clearly understands and knows how to control the border and what needs to take place,” adding that the White House was “choosing not to take simple common-sense steps to secure the border” on purpose.

Scott noted that the creation of “protections” for specific groups of people encountered at the border – who then go on to exploit the system once they are in the U.S. – are what primarily led to the migrant crisis that currently sees hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants crossing the border into the each month.