Op-Ed: The Radical Left Has Taken Over The Democrat Party

BOCA RATON, FL – The Democrat Party, after its stunning victory in last year’s presidential election, seems to be deteriorating under the leadership of Joe Biden. There were ominous signs leading up to the final count that he was mysteriously being held under wraps, away from interrogators, hidden from public view. Something was up. The reason is now obvious. He is physically and mentally less than. He has lost more than his vigorous stride. His total reasoning ability is gone along with his supposed control of the Democrat Party. He is a mere shell, and the core of the nut is in the hands of the radical Leftists who now openly call the shots. And they’re not doing much of a job. Rather, they’re overseeing the crumbling of the structure of The Party along with the future of our country and the public is slowly becoming aware of this seismic shift. Tragically, very slowly.

The latest quake was having Andrew Yang, a former presidential hopeful and 2021 candidate for mayor of NYC, announce his official departure from the Democrat Party together with his expected launch of a new third party. His words: “I’m confident that no longer being a Democrat is the right thing.” Even a tiny liberal leaning national third party would be a crushing blow to the Dems plans to keep control of the House and to win some Senate seats for firmer majority control. At this very moment the lid is about to blow at the southern border. Tens of thousands of illegals, untested for Covid and criminal backgrounds are being given the green-light to flood into the nation while citizens are required to follow strict guidelines. Inflation is soaring with gas prices at all time highs due to Biden’s closing our nation’s once mighty carbon energy production. The Afghanistan debacle is still causing political heartburn with the persecution and prosecution of Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller for debating the issue openly. Parents, all over the country, already furious with the poor education of their kids and the introduction of Critical Race Theory and sex education into the curricula, heard Virginia gubernatorial candidate and Dem bigwig, Terry McAuliffe tell them to their faces: “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.” They already know that the teachers’ unions run the show for the Dems. A parents’ backlash is suicide for them.

And now the Democrats are bashing one another over the fate of a nearly $4+ trillion social safety net program that contains many of Biden’s first term agenda within it. Two of their senators are balking at the cost and content of the bill. Not to get it passed would be a disaster for the president and his party, hoping to keep their wafer-thin majorities in the House and Senate next year. Our national debt is soaring to nearly 30 trillion bucks, an unbelievable, unforgivable burden for future generations to carry. The actual rulers of the party, Congress people Cortez, Omar, Tlaib, Pressley, Bush, Bowman and their white Senatorial colleague Sanders, together with a poor imitation of a president are leading this nation to disaster. It’s painful for those of us who recognize the deadly direction in which these incompetents are leading us on, to accept this drive to national suicide. We encourage every citizen, both Right and Left, to start playing the role of Paul Revere in every social, community and religious gathering to warn of the dangerous total control the Far left has over the agenda of President Biden. They are dragging all of us over the cliff. It’s time to fight back. It’s now or never.