BusinessFinanceLocal

National Business Women’s Week Highlights Need for Credit Equity

By Trimmel Gomes
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [SPONSORED ADVERTORIAL]

The third full week in October ushers in National Business Women's Week each year. (
The third full week in October ushers in National Business Women’s Week each year. File photo: ShutterStock.com, licensed.

JACKSONVILLE, FL – After discovering the healing powers of eating natural healthy foods, one Jacksonville woman sought to show her community what was possible. However, she lived in a food desert.

That was just one of the challenges for Tyrica Moore, owner of TeaPosh Naturals. It used to be a vegan cafe but transitioned during the pandemic into a retail store for natural herbs and teas. Moore’s other challenge was securing financial support to keep her business afloat. She found that at Self-Help Credit Union, a Community Development Financial Institution that serves economically marginalized communities.

“Self-Help then came around and was able to help me to advance myself financially, and get over a huge hump and be able to pivot the business, versus 100% closing the business,” she said. “So now, my passion is to help the community do the same thing.”

Stories such as Moore’s will be spotlighted for National Business Women’s Week, which begins October 17. One goal is to close a financing gap of $300 billion for woman-owned small businesses globally. According to the International Finance Corp., many have limited or no access to financial services.


Big Tech is censoring our publication severely reducing our traffic and revenue. (Wanna learn how they do it? NewsGuard) You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution. We refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into becoming just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of traditional news media and we need your support. You can also help by liking or sharing us on social media or by signing up for our featured story emails.
 

Ebony Perkins, Self-Help Credit Union’s national resource manager, said empowering women to secure credit and be financially independent sets examples within families, as they pass financial values on to their children.

“Our mission is to provide economic opportunity for all people,” she said, “and historically in America, women have been underserved and kept out of the financial conversation.”

Perkins added that Community Banks and Credit Development Credit Unions offer low account minimums, so more people can use their services — people who are capable, but often overlooked by large financial institutions.

Trimmel Gomes

With more than 11 years as a radio and television newsman, Trimmel Gomes has traveled the world searching and covering stories while working for major news outlets like NPR, PBS and ABC. He is a regular contributor for the ABC affiliate in Florida's capital city appearing across various programming to break down the latest in politics from Florida, Georgia and Washington.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Trimmel Gomes (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Ocala Man Charged With Using Facebook, OfferUp, Craigslist…

Joe Mcdermott

Meth Lab Found Inside Condo at Majestic Towers In North…

Joe Mcdermott

Free Speech Conference Being Hosted In Miami Next Week

George McGregor
1 of 994