Miami Detectives Say Confession Obtained In Case of Suspects Who Stole Ford Explorer And Committed Armed Robbery Spree

Detectives say Christopher R. Molina, 18 of Davie, Tyler N. Baker, 16 of Plantation, and Bo A. Darville,16, of Deerfield Beach, stole a SUV in Broward County and committed several armed robberies in the cities of Plantation and Hialeah, before striking south Miami-Dade County.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD), Robbery Bureau has arrested an adult and two juveniles involved in several robberies throughout Miami-Dade and Broward counties. According to investigators, several 911 calls involving an armed robbery spree were received. Each of the calls stated two ski-masked passengers exited a sports utility vehicle (SUV), pointed a firearm at the victims, stole their cellular phones and fled the area.

An investigation revealed the individuals, Christopher R. Molina, 18 of Davie, Tyler N. Baker, 16 of Plantation, and Bo A. Darville, 16, of Deerfield Beach, stole the SUV, a Blue 2016 Ford Explorer, in Broward County on Saturday, October 2, 2021. Since then, they committed several armed robberies in the cities of Plantation and Hialeah, before striking south Miami-Dade County. MDPD detectives were able to identify and locate the subjects who were placed under arrest and charged with armed robbery ad grand they auto. None of the victims were injured in these incidents.

According to charging affidavits at least one suspect confessed to his involvement and implicated his co-defendants. Investigators urge anyone that may have been victimized by these individuals or any law enforcement agencies with similar cases, to call the MDPD Robbery Bureau at (305) 471-2142 as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.