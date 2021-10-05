CrimeLocalSociety

Meth Lab Found Inside Condo at Majestic Towers In North Miami Beach Area; Police, Hazmat, ATF and DEA On Scene

By Joe Mcdermott
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [SPONSORED ADVERTORIAL]

majestic towers condo
An aerial photo of the Majestic Towers Condos in the Bal Harbour area of Miami Beach where authorities discovered materials and items consistent with a narcotics laboratory. File photo: Felix Mizioznikov, Shutter Stock, licensed.

MIAMI-DADE, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD), Organized Crime Bureau is conducting a narcotics investigation after illicit laboratory equipment was discovered inside a vacant apartment. According to investigators, a property management company conducted an inspection upon tenants vacating a unit at 9601 Collins Avenue in Bal Harbor and discovered materials and items consistent with a narcotics laboratory, specifically the production of Methamphetamines according to reports.

The adjacent floors were evacuated and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, Hazmat Teams, Miami-Dade Police Bombs Unit and Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive (ATF) responded. The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) is assisting with the investigation. No injuries were reported and the investigation continues. Residents on the 14th, 15th and 16th floors of the Majestic Towers Condo were evacuated and may return to their apartments once investigators deem them safe.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.

UPDATE October 5th, 2021, 3:04 PM: According to The Miami-Dade Police Department, Investigators have confirmed that the laboratory was used for the manufacturing of methamphetamine.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Steps Up for Dreams…

George McGregor

Rand Slams HHS Secretary “Quit Lying To People About Natural…

Christopher Boyle

Ocala Man Charged With Using Facebook, OfferUp, Craigslist…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 1,418