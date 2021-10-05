Meth Lab Found Inside Condo at Majestic Towers In North Miami Beach Area; Police, Hazmat, ATF and DEA On Scene

An aerial photo of the Majestic Towers Condos in the Bal Harbour area of Miami Beach where authorities discovered materials and items consistent with a narcotics laboratory. File photo: Felix Mizioznikov, Shutter Stock, licensed.

MIAMI-DADE, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD), Organized Crime Bureau is conducting a narcotics investigation after illicit laboratory equipment was discovered inside a vacant apartment. According to investigators, a property management company conducted an inspection upon tenants vacating a unit at 9601 Collins Avenue in Bal Harbor and discovered materials and items consistent with a narcotics laboratory, specifically the production of Methamphetamines according to reports.

The adjacent floors were evacuated and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, Hazmat Teams, Miami-Dade Police Bombs Unit and Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive (ATF) responded. The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) is assisting with the investigation. No injuries were reported and the investigation continues. Residents on the 14th, 15th and 16th floors of the Majestic Towers Condo were evacuated and may return to their apartments once investigators deem them safe.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.

UPDATE October 5th, 2021, 3:04 PM: According to The Miami-Dade Police Department, Investigators have confirmed that the laboratory was used for the manufacturing of methamphetamine.