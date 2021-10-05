CrimeLocalSociety

Man Dies After Two Vehicle Crash In Oakland Park

By Joe Mcdermott
OAKLAND PARK, FL – One man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Oakland Park Monday morning, and Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating the cause of the crash. According to authorities, at approximately 9:46 a.m., on Monday, October 4, Broward County Regional Communications received a call regarding a two-vehicle collision in the 1900 block of Northwest 38th Street in Oakland Park

According to detectives, the driver of a 2016 Chevrolet Express was parked on the swale along the southside of the roadway facing eastbound in front of the 1900 block of Northwest 38th Street. Meanwhile, the driver of a 2010 Nissan Versa was traveling westbound on Northwest 38th Street, within the 1900 block, in the eastbound lane of travel. 

The front of the Nissan Versa struck the front of the Chevrolet Express in an offset head-on style collision. The impact made the Nissan Versa rotate counterclockwise before coming to a final rest, while the Chevrolet Express was pushed backward coming to a final rest. 

Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Oakland Park district deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue responded to the scene. The driver of the Nissan Versa was transported to Broward Health Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased. The driver of the Chevrolet Express was also transported to the hospital to be treated for critical injuries.


Currently, investigators consider excessive speed by the driver of the Nissan Versa to be a contributing factor to this crash. The investigation is ongoing. Both of the drivers names were withheld pending next-of-kin notification and Marsy’s Law.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

