Free Speech Conference Being Hosted In Miami Next Week

Held at Trump National Doral and organized by the American Priority Conference, Roger Stone, Dinesh D’Souza, Katie Hopkins, Congressman Matt Gaetz, Laura Loomer, James O’Keefe and dozens of other high-profile America First advocates.

MIAMI, FL – This week, from October 7th to the 10th, dozens of high profile free speech advocates and hundreds of America First patriots will gather at Trump National Doral in Miami, Florida for a four-day conference dedicated to free-speech and the constitutional freedoms that make America the greatest country in the history of the world.

#AMPFest21, in it’s fourth year, has quickly become the premier event for backers of President Donald Trump and his America First policies that brought America back from the brink of disaster after eight-years of failures during the Obama administration.

Featuring pool parties, panel discussions, the annual DJT Gala and Awards Ceremony, #AMPFest21 has something for everyone. Notable previous speakers have included Donald Trump Jr, Kimberley Guilfoyle, and journalist Jack Posobiec and a long list of other notable influencers.

This year, many of those same people are returning, along with a host of other new faces. Congressman Matt Gaetz, State Representative Anthony Sabatini, British conservative activist Katie Hopkins, longtime Trump advisor Roger Stone, investigative journalist Laura Loomer, filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza, Hollywood actor Kevin Sorbo and his wife Sam Sorbo, General Michael Flynn, Pastor Mark Burns, George Papadopoulos, Simona Papadopoulos, Del Bigtree, Pastor Greg Locke, Congressman Paul Gosar, Green Beret and congressional candidate Joe Kent are listed as attending this year’s event.



Project Veritas Founder James O’Keefe, who has been touring the country with Julie Trammel performing their rendition of the classic play Oklahoma, will give a special performance during the DJT Gala and Awards Ceremony.

“Each year we try to improve the experience for our guests and provide our speakers a platform to share their ideas on how we preserve our nation for the next generation. Trump National Doral has continued to provide top-notch service to our staff and attendees, we can’t think of a better place to host #AMPFest and look forward to working with them year after year,” explained American Priority Founder and #AMPFest host Alex Phillips.

This year’s panels will focus on medical and religious freedoms, critical race theory, election integrity, censorship, illegal immigration, January 6th, communism in the west and much more.

