FEDS: South Florida School Teacher Sentenced to Federal Prison for Possessing 1,700 Images, 40 Videos of Child Pornography

By Joe Mcdermott
Based on information presented to a court, agents with the FBI executed a search warrant at the home of a South Florida teacher and seized several electronic devices which contained over 1,700 files of child pornography. File photo: ShutterStock.com, licensed.

MIAMI, FL – A federal district judge in Miami has sentenced 27-year-old Hialeah resident Roberto Ortiz to 78 months’ imprisonment, followed by eight years of supervised release, for possessing approximately 1,700 images and 40 videos of child pornography. 

According to authorities, from 2019 until his arrest on July 30, 2020, Ortiz worked as a mathematics teacher at American Senior High School, a public school in South Florida.  Prior to that, Mr. Ortiz served as a teacher at Jose Marti High School in Miami and at Youth Co-Op Preparatory Charter School in Hialeah, a school which includes students as young as five.  

Based on information presented to the court, agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) executed a search warrant for Ortiz’s home after their investigation determined that a computer user at the residence was downloading and sharing child pornography by means of peer-to-peer file-sharing software. Pursuant to their search, agents seized several electronic devices from the home, including a laptop belonging to Ortiz. A forensic analysis of that laptop revealed over 1,700 files of child pornography.

On April 13, Ortiz pled guilty to possessing visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.


U.S. District Judge Marcia G. Cooke imposed the sentence. Juan Antonio Gonzalez, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, and George L. Piro, Special Agent in Charge, FBI Miami, announced the sentence. FBI Miami investigated the case.  Assistant U.S. Attorney Sajjad Matin prosecuted it.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.  Led by U.S. Attorney’s Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.  For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

