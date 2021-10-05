Double Vaccinated Emmy Award-Winner, Marc Pilcher, Dies from COVID; Had No Underlying Health Issues

Marc Pilcher, 53, passed away Sunday from COVID despite being double-vaccinated against the virus and having no underlying health issues according to a statement provided by his agency, Curtis Brown, which was approved by Pilcher’s family.

LOS ANGELES, CA – Marc Pilcher, an acclaimed hair and makeup artist from the UK who had won a Creative Arts Emmy in September for his work on the popular Netflix series Bridgerton, reportedly died on Sunday – a mere three weeks after winning the prestigious award.

Pilcher, 53, had passed away from COVID despite being double-vaccinated against the virus and possessed no underlying health issues according to a statement provided by his agency, Curtis Brown, which was approved by Pilcher’s family.

During the Creative Arts Emmy awards on September 11 and 12, a card providing proof of being fully vaccinated was required of all guests to enter the venue, in addition to a negative COVID-19 test result. This indicates that Pilcher had possibly contracted the virus at some point after the event, since he was in attendance to receive his award.



Pilcher began his career in the West End in 1988, and he would go on to work for 15 years around the U.K. on plays and musicals such as Company, Sunset Boulevard and Aspects of Love. In 2003, he started to work as a hair and makeup artist in TV, which subsequently led to him working in film.

Pilcher had received many accolades and awards over his career, including being nominated for an Oscar for film Mary Queen of Scots and awards for hair and makeup on Downton Abbey, in addition to many other TV and film credits including The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, Beauty and the Beast, Macbeth, Great Expectations and My Week With Marilyn.

Upon accepting his Emmy award for Bridgerton, Pilcher told the audience that the opportunity to collaborate on the streaming TV series was “the most exciting project for me to work on, to create for all of our beautiful cast.”