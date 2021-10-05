CrimeLocalSociety

Broward Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Arrested School Crossing Guard For Trying To Entice Child In Sexual Activities

By Joe Mcdermott
TAYLOR, KEITH ASTLEY
According to detectives, Keith Taylor, 74, exchanged phone calls and text messages with an undercover Florida Department of Law Enforcement special agent he believed to be a minor named “Michelle” for the purpose of engaging in illegal sexual acts.

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Strategic Investigations Division (SID) South Florida Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force arrested a school crossing guard Monday morning for trying to entice a child to engage in unlawful sexual activities. 

According to authorities, on Tuesday, September 28, a deputy from Broward Sheriff’s Office’s North Lauderdale district responded to a complaint from a mother who said a school crossing guard was making inappropriate comments and making her teenage daughter uncomfortable while walking to and from school.

The case was forwarded to SID for further review. ICAC detectives conducted an undercover investigation. They said between September 30 and October 3, Keith Taylor, 74, exchanged phone calls and text messages with a child he believed to be a minor named “Michelle” for the purpose of engaging in illegal sexual acts. Taylor did not know 13-year-old “Michelle” was an undercover Florida Department of Law Enforcement special agent and ICAC Task Force member. Investigators documented at least 10 phone calls totaling about 133 minutes and approximately 210 text messages between Taylor and “Michelle.”

A coordinated effort among BSO, FDLE and Homeland Security Investigations culminated in Taylor’s arrest. He was taken into custody Monday morning near 1700 S.W. 81st Ave. in North Lauderdale, where he was working as a school crossing guard and after the students were safely in class. Taylor faces a charge of soliciting a person believed to be a child for unlawful sexual conduct using computer services or devices and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.


Detectives say they believe Taylor may have approached other students and asked them for their phone numbers. Anyone with information regarding additional victims is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).

