Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Steps Up for Dreams Come True 5K Run; Donates $14k To Support Children With Life-threatening Illnesses

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty’s Team Florida Network Dreamers came together at Metropolitan Park for the Dreams Come True 5K.

JACKSONVILLE, FL – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty recently stepped up as an event sponsor and to walk, run and roll in the Dreams Come True 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run, supporting the dreams of local children with life-threatening illnesses.

More than 40 of the company’s associates and their families came together at Metropolitan Park and virtually to celebrate the dreams of First Coast children, donating $14,015 to the charity.

The Northeast Florida real estate firm is a community partner of Dreams Come True of Jacksonville and has donated more than $331,475 to the charity over the past eight years by contributing a portion of proceeds from every completed home sale. The company and its associates support the nonprofit organization by volunteering, fundraising and participating in events.

“We are deeply committed to supporting the wonderful mission of Dreams Come True,” said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty CEO Kevin Waugaman. “Our company believes in creating a positive impact in others’ lives, and we appreciate the support of our passionate team to help make dreams come true for many deserving local children.”



For more information about Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty, visit www.FloridaNetworkRealty.com.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty is one of the most dynamic and respected real estate firms in Northeast Florida. Founded in 1988 by Chairperson Linda Sherrer and featuring the leadership of CEO Kevin Waugaman and President Ann King, the company has a team of more than 475 real estate professionals in nine offices throughout Northeast Florida. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty operates a corporate relocation division, a new home and condominium sales division, Florida Network Property Management, Gibraltar Title Services, LLC and Prosperity Home Mortgage, LLC. In 2020, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty achieved more than $1.44 billion in closed sales. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty ranks as one of the Top 25 companies in the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network, which received the highest score relating to Trust and Love among real estate agency brands in the 2020 Harris Poll EquiTrend Study. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty is a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate and the nation’s largest homeownership services company.

For more information about Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty, visit FloridaNetworkRealty.com or call (904) 296-6400.