WHISTLEBLOWER: Attorney Claims Medicare Data Shows Nearly 50,000 Seniors Died Within 14 Days of Being Vaccinated For COVID-19

In a speech in Colorado Springs last month, Ohio lawyer Thomas Renz said that according to data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Medicare Tracking System, a total of 48,465 seniors died within 14 days of receiving COVID-19 vaccinations.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO – Ohio lawyer Thomas Renz is claiming that according to a whistle-blower, nearly 50,000 seniors died within 14 days of being vaccinated for COVID-19. A total of 59.4 million people or 18.1 percent of the US population are on Medicare, Renz said.

In a speech in Colorado Springs last month, Renz said that according to data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Medicare Tracking System, a total of 48,465 seniors including 19,400 people younger than 80 years-old and 28,067 people older than 80, died within 14 days of receiving COVID-19 vaccinations.

“(The) 14 days is important because if you die within 14 days of being vaccinated you are not considered vaccinated,” Renz said.

Thanks to a #Whistleblower that came forth to Attorney Thomas Renz, the public is now seeing, for the first time ever, hard data from the largest database available in the U.S. to study the COVID-19 impact including deaths & injuries; The CMS Medicare Tracking System. pic.twitter.com/sbjfKZDQyg — Team Truth (@teamtruther) September 29, 2021



Renz said that the data also revealed that 2,058, or more than 25 percent of the 7,900 people who received Remdesivir for COVID-19 died. A total of 46 percent of those died within 14 days of treatment. Also, 131 or 24.6 percent of the 532 patients who received Remdesivir reported “Serious adverse events,” he said.

According to Renz, CDC the Remdesivir Treatment was established in U.S. Hospitals at the direction of Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Thomas Renz "We Got Them. Fact Check This!"; All new whistleblower info https://t.co/Jcl6CSSKet — Robert W Malone, MD (@RWMaloneMD) September 30, 2021

“This is raw data – there’s no analysis,” Renz said “This begs the question (of) why is this the protocol in American Hospitals? Does this appear ‘Safe and Effective’ to you?”

According to a September 20 article in the American Bar Association (ABA) Journal, Renz has challenged COVID-19 mask, lock-down and vaccination mandates in a series of federal lawsuits in Alabama, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, New Mexico and Ohio.