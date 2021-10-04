CrimeLocalSociety

Teacher Confesses to Sexually Assaulting 14-Year-Old Female Student at Doral Charter School; Penetrated In Classroom Storage closet

By Joe Mcdermott
Daniel Fernandez
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department Special Victims Bureau has arrested a teacher for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old student at a charter school. According to investigators, the 14-year-old student came forward and alleged that her eighth grade teacher touched her in a lewd and lascivious manner throughout the school year. On one occasion, the teacher took the student into a storage closet and began to touch her under her clothing.

The subject, Daniel Fernandez, 36, of Miami, has been arrested and charged accordingly. Detectives say Fernandez confessed to the allegations and urge anyone that may have been victimized by this individual to call 911 or the Special Victim’s Bureau at (305) 715-3300. The investigation continues.

According to affidavit, on at least one occasion, Fernandez, Digital penetrated the student while in a storage closet in the classroom. Digital penetration is considered the use of fingers to sexually penetrate the vagina or anus of a person.


Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Support Independent Journalism:
