Broward Detectives Investigating Fatal Shooting In Dania Beach

By Joe Mcdermott
Dania Beach
DANIA BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man following an altercation Sunday night outside a home in Dania Beach. According to authorities, just after 7 p.m. October 3, deputies were dispatched to 236 S.W. 13th Street in response to a shooting. Preliminary information revealed a verbal and physical argument between two adult males turned deadly when shots were fired. 

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded and located an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. Deputies immediately began CPR on the individual. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue transported 24-year-old Joshua Ward of Hollywood to Memorial Regional Hospital to treat his injuries, but he was later pronounced deceased.

Broward Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and K-9 responded to assist with the search for the suspect. Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Homicide Unit and Crime Scene technicians responded to the scene and are investigating.

Detectives are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or who has any information regarding the incident to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detective Bozena Gajda-Morales at 954-321-4325. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

