Ocala Detectives Investigating Fatal Shooting Incident

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Searron Brookes
Searron Brookes, Sr., 42, was found with a single gunshot wound to his chest and was trauma-alerted to a local hospital where he passed away from his injuries.

OCALA, FL – On October 2, 2021, around 2:07 a.m., Ocala Police Department responded to a shooting that took place outside near the 1200 block on SW Fort King Street. One man, Searron Brookes, Sr., 42, was found with a single gunshot wound to his chest and was trauma-alerted to a local hospital. Sadly, Brookes passed away from his injuries while at the hospital. Brookes’ family has been notified and the Ocala Police Department is working closely with them during this tragedy.

Detectives are actively investigating this homicide which appears to be an isolated event and is not connected with any prior or recent shooting incidents. Ocala Police is asking anyone who has any information on this shooting, to call detectives at 352-369-7000. Or, you can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP (7867). Tips can also be submitted online at OcalaCrimeStoppers.com. If you use Crime Stoppers and your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

