FEDS: Florida Man Who Called for Race-Based Civil War Sentenced on Multiple Firearms Offenses

MIAMI, FL – On Tuesday, September 28, 2021, a South Florida federal district judge sentenced Paul Nicholas Miller, 33, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to 41 months’ imprisonment followed by three years’ supervised release for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon in 2018, possessing ammunition as a convicted felon in 2021, and possessing an unregistered short-barreled rifle in 2021.

Miller, who had previously been convicted of three separate felony offenses in New Jersey, took live firearms training in Fort Lauderdale, Florida in January 2018, during which he fired a handgun. Miller then used the certificate of completion from this training to apply to Florida authorities for a concealed weapon license. In this application, Miller falsely affirmed that he had never been convicted of a felony. Florida authorities denied Miller’s application due to his prior felony convictions. Federal law enforcement then arrested Miller on March 2, 2021 after a federal grand jury returned an indictment in connection with Miller’s 2018 conduct.

"The more racist, antisemitic and violent his message, the more popular he became.” https://t.co/reDGIar6fw — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) September 28, 2021

After this arrest, law enforcement discovered an unregistered short-barreled rifle and hundreds of rounds of ammunition inside Miller’s home. Miller admitted that he had bought the ammunition and that he had tried to build his own rifle in part to learn about firearms manufacturing in preparation for a coming civil war. In the months immediately before his arrest, Miller had made hundreds of internet posts publicizing his animosity towards various minority groups and his support for the initiation of a race-based civil war in the United States.



The @ADL Center on Extremism monitored the activity of white supremacist accelerationist Paul Miller and shared information with federal law enforcement. He has been sentenced to 41 months imprisonment for possessing a gun as a felon.https://t.co/HppS8vJGTL — Oren Segal (@orensegal) September 29, 2021

A federal grand jury returned a superseding indictment adding two counts for Miller’s 2021 possession of the ammunition and the unregistered short-barreled rifle law enforcement found in his home. On June 22, Miller pled guilty to all three charges in the superseding indictment before U.S. District Judge Raag Singhal, who imposed his sentence.

Juan Antonio Gonzalez, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, and George Piro, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”) Miami Division, made the announcement. The FBI handled the investigation, with assistance from the Fort Lauderdale Police Department and the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kiran N. Bhat prosecuted the case.