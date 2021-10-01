Passenger Jumps Onto Wing of American Airlines Plane After Landing At Miami International Airport

An American Airlines passenger was arrested after opening the emergency exit and jumping on the wing of plane at Miami airport, police say. File photo: Arne Beruldsen, Shutter Stock, licensed.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – On Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at approximately 7:24 p.m, the Miami-Dade Police Department, was dispatched to the airfield operations area (AOA) for American Airlines, at Miami International Airport Gate D22. The call involved an inbound American Airlines flight from Colombia, where a passenger opened the emergency door of the aircraft and was on the wing of the aircraft. The man was later identified as Christian Segura, 33, of Orlando.

When officers arrived to the area, Segura was already detained by United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents. According to the arrest affidavit, prior to being detained by CBP, a security agent, was working on the AOA at gate D22 stated she was about to do her security check on the inbound aircraft FLT #920, when she heard a thump in the direction of the aircraft’s right wing area. The agent saw Segura approaching her and the man said “Help me, help me, I feel like I am in danger as I saw bad things happening on board.”

While being interviewed by authorities, Segura stated he opened the aircrafts exit doors and jumped out of the plane onto the ground because he was nervous about something he saw and felt like he was being followed. He was arrested and transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital for evaluation where he attempted to escape by physically resisting officers. Segura was subsequently subdued by officers and charged with violating a designated operational area of an airport, battery on a police officer, escape and resisting arrest with violence.

Segura remains at the hospital under police Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department custody. No further information at this time. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.