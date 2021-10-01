Op-Ed: On-Air Service Of Left-Wing Harassment Lawsuit Becomes Fake News Media Frenzy

Pardon Roger Stone signs being held up during a Veterans Day Parade in Manhattan, New York on November 11, 2019. File photo: Rabanser, Shutter Stock, licensed.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – When I accepted service in the early morning of September 16th in a bogus January 6th-related civil suit, while on the radio (via cellphone) being interviewed by Jim Hoft of The Gateway Pundit and Kell Brazil, for “Real Talk” 93.3 in St. Louis, Missouri, it very quickly became a trending media frenzy.

It reminded me of the pre-dawn hours of January 25, 2019, when 29 heavily armed FBI agents stormed my home to arrest me for the fabricated crime of “lying to Congress,” an act of overreach which shocked the nation and exposed the politically motivated bullying tactics of Mueller and his thugs.

That I was served in a civil lawsuit that was announced weeks ago in which the shady left-wing “Lawyers for Civil Rights Under Law” recruited seven Capitol Hill police officers to file a baseless and abusive lawsuit against President Trump and me claiming, falsely, that we conspired with others to deny the officers their civil rights and to endanger them was neither surprising nor out of the ordinary.

In fact, The Gateway Pundit was the first media organization to expose the continuing, corrupt, baseless, and relentless legal attacks against me and my wife when we lost virtually everything we own and my wife is struggling with stage four cancer.



Big Tech is censoring our publication severely reducing our traffic and revenue. (Wanna learn how they do it? NewsGuard) You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution . We refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into becoming just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of traditional news media and we need your support. You can also help by liking or sharing us on social media or by signing up for our featured story emails .



Although The Washington Examiner did at least accurately report my statement that the lawsuit is “baseless, groundless, unsubstantiated and entirely devoid of evidence,” but got other key facts wrong.

In fact, every one of these fake news outlets – the very same news outlets who insisted in a drumbeat of attacks that I colluded with the Russians and collaborated with WikiLeaks to elect Donald Trump for over two years – and who now insist despite the lack of any evidence or proof whatsoever – now insist that I must have been involved in some way in the illegal acts of January 6th. In other words, all of these media outlets acted as if the allegations in this bogus and politically motivated lawsuit are facts. Once again, my name is clickbait for drooling leftists suffering from Stone Derangement Syndrome.

Here are some examples:

WASHINGTON POST: Roger Stone Served ‘a big, big stack of papers’ from Capitol Riot Lawsuit During Radio Interview

USA TODAY: Roger Stone Served with Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Lawsuit During Live Radio Interview

THE INDEPENDENT: Roger Stone Interrupted During Radio Interview to be Served With Jan 6 Lawsuit

YAHOO NEWS: Roger Stone Served in Capitol Riot Lawsuit During Live Interview

NEWSWEEK: Roger Stone Served With Capitol Riots Lawsuit During Radio Interview

THE DAILY BEAST: Roger Stone Interrupted on Live Radio to Be Served With Capitol Riot Lawsuit

THE HILL: Roger Stone Served with Capitol Riot Lawsuit During Radio Interview

THE SEATTLE TIMES: Roger Stone, During Radio Interview, is Served ‘a big, big stack of papers’ From Capitol Riot Lawsuit

SALON: Roger Stone Served Jan. 6 Lawsuit Papers During Live Radio Interview (Salon actually cops to cribbing the story from Raw Story which is like getting it from the sewer!)

RAW STORY: Roger Stone Interrupted During Radio Interview to Get Served Papers for Capitol Riot Lawsuit

THE ARIZONA REPUBLIC: Roger Stone Served with Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Lawsuit During Live Radio Interview

In other words, all of these stories – and dozens more like them-neglect to mention that the lawsuit filed by the Obama-affiliated “Lawyers For Civil Right Under Law” is more of a sensationalized press release. The assertion President Trump and I conspired with others to deny the civil rights of seven Capitol Hill Police Officers and for “endangering” them- is categorically false. Everything I said and did on January 5th fell well within my First Amendment free speech rights, and I most certainly never urged anyone to hurt anyone else at any time, including January 6th at the U.S. Capitol. I certainly never advocated lawlessness, violence, or insurrection. This lawsuit is based on ‘guilt by association, conjecture, speculation, and lies.’

This “lawfare” lawsuit – meaning the filing, for political motivations, of incendiary, clever and sensational charges although devoid of any evidence or proof, but filing in a politically sympathetic jurisdiction, and dragging the matter out in order to generate more bad publicity for the target and force them to pay massive legal fees just to get the frivolous lawsuit dismissed, when the sensationalized lawsuit is dismissed, it will receive no coverage whatsoever from the very same media outlets who gave broad coverage to the filing of the original defamatory charges by the plaintiffs.

The left-wing lawyers and the media are in it together but their actions in this suit are an abuse of the judicial system and they run the very real risk of a Rule 11 Violation ruling against them. I have already won dismissal in two previous harassment lawsuits, one by the left-wing-Obama connected “Project Democracy” and the other by the Democratic National Committee. Both were designed to drain my financial resources at the same time I was seeking to defend myself in the Mueller Investigation

I will not waver in my fight for Justice. Patriots who want to help me in my never-ending struggle with the Deep State can contribute to StoneDefenseFund.com. God bless you.