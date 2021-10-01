Festival Season Kicks Off in Martin County with Downtown Stuart Craft Festival October 16 – 17

Nearly 100 craft artisans from around Florida and the nation will line Osceola street from 10 am to 5 pm both days.

STUART, FL – The beautiful, seaside town of Stuart is getting an early start to the season with thousands of creative creations coming to the 22nd Annual Downtown Stuart Craft Festival taking place October 16 – 17. Nearly 100 craft artisans from around Florida and the nation will line Osceola street from 10 am to 5 pm both days.

Residents can enjoy the pre-snowbird fall season while perusing thousands of handcrafted-in-the-USA items. Whether looking for pet products, folk art, pottery, jewelry, paintings, personalized gifts, handmade clothing, scented soaps and body products or other specialty green market items, the annual craft festival has something to suit every taste and every budget. Parking is free and friendly pets on leashes are welcome.

Hobe Sound photographer Jeff Biege’s “Inlet Paradise” is one of many images he captures of our area’s beautiful waterways. Mounted on metal, or framed with reclaimed wood, visitors will appreciate his unique perspective.

Stuart’s own Anthony Garguilo sculpts lifelike wildlife using mixtures of wood, stucco and metal before finishing details through fine acrylic painting.



The Downtown Stuart Craft Festival is presented by American Craft Endeavors (ACE), which produces some of the nation’s most exciting, high-end juried craft shows in many of Florida’s vibrant downtown areas and popular tourist destinations.

Festival At-A-Glance:

22 nd Annual Downtown Stuart Craft Festival

Annual Downtown Stuart Craft Festival Free Admission

Produced by American Craft Endeavors

Juried outdoor craft showcase

Green Market within the Festival

Original Art & Crafts Handmade in America

Prices set to suit all budgets

All crafters are on site for duration of festival

Pet friendly (leashed pets)

Vast array of craft mediums from folk art, pet products, pottery, handmade jewelry and paintings, to personalized gifts, handmade clothing, scented soaps and body products. Prices set to suit all budgets, ranging from as little as $3 to $3,000.

Doug and Stephanie Gasher craft lamps and storm lanterns out of fossilized stone.

About American Craft Endeavors: American Craft Endeavors (ACE) produces some of the nation’s most exciting high-end juried craft shows in many of Florida’s vibrant downtown areas and popular tourist destinations including the St. Pete Beach Corey Avenue Craft Festival and the Downtown Sarasota Craft Festivals (Sarasota, FL) among others. The group’s founders personally select unique, culture rich cities for their show locations providing a complete outdoor experience unmatched by other festivals.

For additional information about the Craft Festival and other American Craft Endeavors craft shows across the state, visit www.artfestival.com or call 561-746-6615.