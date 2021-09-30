BusinessEducationLocal

Urban Land Institute to Recognize Ed Burr as Visionary Leader at 2021 Awards of Excellence

By George McGregor
Ed Burr, ULI North Florida 2021 Visionary Leader
JACKSONVILLE, FL – The Urban Land Institute (ULI) of North Florida, the region’s leading source on urban planning, growth and development, announces Ed Burr as the District Council’s 2021 Visionary Leader.

“Ed has demonstrated outstanding leadership and best practices in developing thriving residential and mixed-use communities throughout Florida,” said Lori Boyer, CEO, Jacksonville Downtown Investment Authority and the District Council’s 2019 Visionary Leader. “His innovative vision with every development is to protect and enhance nature’s best assets, creating and reenergizing communities that provide an enduring lifestyle.”

Burr is President and Chief Executive Officer of GreenPointe Holdings, LLC, a diversified holding company headquartered in Jacksonville that brings together the necessary disciplines to create sustainable, high-value communities. He is widely considered a leader in the real estate industry for his ability to analyze real estate potential and to lead companies that create unparalleled communities known for their recreational, residential and commercial value. GreenPointe is currently developing and managing 15 master-planned communities in 12 Florida counties.

Burr founded The Monique Burr Foundation for Children, Inc. in 1997, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing the best prevention of abuse, bullying, human trafficking and digital safety education programs to protect children and teens from victimization. He received the 2021 Hearthstone BUILDER Humanitarian Award, honoring builders who have demonstrated a lifetime commitment to public service.


The ULI North Florida District Council will proudly present the 2021 Visionary Leader Award to Burr at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at the ULI North Florida Awards for Excellence event hosted at Sweet Pete’s in downtown Jacksonville.

Past Visionary Leader award recipients include:

  • Lori N. Boyer (2019)
  • Hap Stein (2017)
  • Robert M. Rhodes (2016)
  • Lynn Pappas (2015)
  • Peter S. Rummell (2014)
  • Preston Haskell (2013)
  • John Delaney (2012)

Other awards presented will include real estate developments and projects in the following categories: Reuse / Repurpose, New Development, Hospitality & Entertainment, and Public Sector / Non-Profit, and Organization of Influence.

Sponsorship opportunities for the ULI North Florida Awards for Excellence are available. For additional information, please contact ULI staff at 904-486-8256 or Carolyn.Clark@ULI.org.

About ULI North Florida
The Urban Land Institute is a nonprofit education and research institute supported by its members. Its mission is to provide leadership in the responsible use of land and create and sustain thriving communities worldwide. Established in 1936, the Institute has more than 45,000 members representing all aspects of land use and development disciplines. ULI North Florida was formed in 2005 and currently has more than 500 members from Flagler to Escambia Counties, including JacksonvilleSt. AugustineGainesvilleTallahassee, Panama City, and Pensacola. Patrick Krechowski, Balch & Bingham, is the 2021-2023 chair of the District Council, and Carolyn Clark serves as Senior Director.

More information about ULI and the North Florida District Council is available online at www.uli.org or www.northflorida.uli.org.

Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
