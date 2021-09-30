Port Charlotte Convicted Felon Accused Of Capital Sexual Battery Charges On A Victim Under 12 Captured, Awaiting Transport To Desoto County Jail

Cory Lee Murphy, 25, of Port Charlotte, was transported to the Charlotte County Jail without incident and is currently awaiting transport to the DeSoto County Jail where he faces six counts of Sexual Battery on a victim under 12 years of age.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL – Charlotte and DeSoto County Sheriff Offices worked together to capture a 25-year-old man accused of six counts of sexual battery on a victim under the age of 12. According to authorities, Cory Lee Murphy, 25, of Port Charlotte, was located on Tuesday in his front yard smoking a cigarette at 3084 Central Ave in Port Charlotte. Murphy was taken into custody on a DeSoto county warrant by Charlotte County road patrol deputies alongside members of the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit. This arrest comes shortly after Murphy previously attempted to hide from law enforcement.

“Our partnership with Sheriff Potter and the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office continues to benefit the citizens of both Charlotte and Desoto counties,” expresses Sheriff Bill Prummell.

Murphy was transported to the Charlotte County Jail without incident and charged with an out of county warrant. He is currently awaiting transport to the DeSoto County Jail where he faces six counts of sexual battery on a victim under 12 years of age.