Biden Administration Again Attempting to End Trump-Era “Remain in Mexico” Policy

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) sent out a statement Wednesday saying they are going to issue a memorandum to officially end the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) once the injunction imposed by a Texas federal judge has been lifted. File photo: F Armstrong Photography, Shutterstock.com, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Biden Administration is once again attempting to put an end to the so-called “Remain in Mexico” policy instituted by former President Donald Trump that mandated asylum seekers encountered at the southern border would be required to await their eligibility hearing in Mexico, as opposed to being granted immediate admission to the U.S.

In August, the Biden Admin had attempted to put a halt to the program – also known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) – but was initially overruled by a Texas federal judge, who was then backed up by a Supreme Court ruling, both of which stated that the policy must remain in place until it has been “lawfully rescinded.”

This is unreal. DHS is focused on terminating the Remain in Mexico program AGAIN – after the courts told them to restart the program and despite its effectiveness. It’s like they are trying to fail. https://t.co/fwnUfsE7hq — Chad Wolf (@ChadFWolf) September 30, 2021

However, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) sent out a statement on Wednesday, which said that they are going to issue a memorandum to officially end the MPP once the injunction imposed by the Texas federal judge has been lifted.



“A new memorandum terminating MPP will not take effect until the current injunction is lifted by court order,” the DHS statement said.​ “In issuing a new memorandum terminating MPP, the Department intends to address the concerns raised by the courts with respect to the prior memorandum​. ​In the meantime, while the court injunction remains in effect, the Department has been working in good faith to re-start MPP in compliance with the order, and it will continue to do so.”

President Joe Biden, among his first actions when he took office, was to roll back and cancel several of the immigrations policies – among them, MPP – of his predecessor, Donald Trump, which was credited with successfully curbing the flow of illegal immigrants into the country. Unfortunately, Biden’s actions resulted in an extreme humanitarian crisis as an unprecedented surge of migrants have been attempting to illegally gain access to the United States via the country’s southern border ever since.

Joe Biden undid Remain in Mexico, stopped the construction of the border wall and every policy we had in place to combat the crisis at the southern border.



He created this crisis at the southern border. — Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) September 27, 2021

The issues at the border continue to this very day; earlier in September 14,000 migrants from Haiti managed to get into the U.S. in Texas and holed up under a bridge in Del Rio for over a week while they awaited processing by Border Patrol agents.