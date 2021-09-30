Biden Admin Threatening to Fire Unvaccinated Border Patrol Agents by November 1 While Migrants Illegally Entering Given Choice

According to Rep. Jim Jordan, migrants caught illegally entering the country are given a choice whether or not to receive the vaccine, while the Border Patrol agents apprehending them risk potentially being fired from their posts if they do not comply. Photo credit: Archna Nautiyal / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – According to House Judiciary Committee ranking member Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), a whistleblower has informed him that the Biden Administration has mandated that all U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents must be fully inoculated against COVID-19 by a deadline of November 1, under threat of potentially being fired from their posts if they do not comply.

Jordan was interviewed on the matter by Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, and stated that he felt that the mandate – if true – is a slap in the face of the men and women who work hard to keep the U.S. southern border secure in the face of overwhelming odds.

🚨 #BREAKING: Whistleblower alleges that Border Patrol agents have been given official notice that they must be fully vaccinated by November 2021 or face termination. pic.twitter.com/5OytCtebe4 — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) September 29, 2021

“The people who have been busting their tails, enforcing our law, doing their job on the border – they’re gonna get fired if they don’t take the vaccine,” Jordan said.



Jordan also noted that the migrants that have been caught illegally entering the country are actually given a choice whether or not to receive the vaccine, unlike the Border Patrol agents that have apprehended them.

“That is how ridiculous the Biden Administration has become,” he said.

With an unprecedented crisis at the border amidst a record surge of migrants attempting to gain entry to the U.S. – August saw as many as 200,000 encountered by authorities attempting to cross the border – Republicans grew incensed upon hearing of the Biden Admin’s plans to reportedly start firing Border Patrol agents, saying that this is the worst possible time to begin doing such a thing.

No vaccination required for hundreds-of-thousands of illegal immigrants. In fact, no requirement for testing or quarantine. But for Border Patrol agents, they now face termination if opposed. https://t.co/2ysX5V5zOJ — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 29, 2021

Jordan and Rep. Tom McClintock (R-CA) sent a letter to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, lambasting the White House for their newest vaccination mandate.