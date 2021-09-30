PoliticsSocietyU.S. News

Arizona Election Audit Results Reveal Possible Shenanigans

By Pat Raia
In a September 28 written statement, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said that his office's Election Integrity Unit (EIU) has asked the Arizona Senate
File photo: Jessica Kirsh, Shutter Stock, licensed.

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ – Multiple ballots derived from the same voter, ballots received from voters’ previous addresses and the number of voters who moved out the county in advance of the polling, all figured significantly in an audit of the results of the 2020 election in Maricopa County, Az.,

According to the audit, 23,344 mail-in ballots were derived from voters’ previous addresses. Another 10,342 voters potentially voted in multiple counties, and 2,382 in-person voters were certified as having moved out of the county.

The audit also found that duplicate ballot envelopes were either co-mingled with original ballots, showed incorrect, missing serial numbers or reused serial numbers.


Finally, the audit showed that nearly 400 voters with incomplete names voted in the election, more than 180 voters with duplicate voter IDs both voted and 282 potentially diseased voters took part in the election.

On September 25, Arizona State Senate President Karen Fann called on Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich to review the findings.

The findings of the audit were conducted by Cyber Ninjas, a Sarasota, Florida-based cybersecurity firm, and revealed on September 24 on the Arizona State Senate’s Official Republican website. According to members of the State’s Republican caucus, the results call into question whether operational problems could have compromised the integrity of that election in that county.

In a September 28 written statement, Bronovich said that his office’s Election Integrity Unit (EIU) has asked the Arizona Senate to provide supporting documents from the audit report and asked Maricopa County to preserve all documents and data related to the 2020 election.

Written Statement from Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich
https://www.azag.gov/press-release/attorney-general-mark-brnovich-requests-additional-information-2020-general-election

“The report raises some serious questions regarding the 2020 election,” his statement said. “Arizonans can be assured our office will conduct a thorough review of the information we receive.”

The results of that probe remain pending.

Pat Raia

Pat Raia is a veteran journalist who has covered crime, politics, international business and welfare, litigation and legislation primarily in the horse industry. She resides in Parrish, Florida.

