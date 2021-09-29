YouTube Will Now Remove All Anti-Vaccine Content From Platform

In a move said to curb COVID vaccine related ‘misinformation,’ YouTube will begin removing any content claiming that vaccines do not work or can harm people from taking it, including any medically-approved vaccine such as measles or Hepatitis B.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA – YouTube, the mammoth video-sharing social media website owned by Google, has announced on Wednesday that going forward it will ban all videos that have anti-vaccine content, which includes videos that are critical of any vaccine, not just COVID-19-related ones.

Officials representing YouTube confirmed the ban in a blog post entitled “Managing harmful vaccine content on YouTube,” where they stated that any video content that alleges that medically-approved vaccines do not work or can harm people will be deleted.

YouTube has indicated it will remove all videos opposing inoculations, whether for COVID-19 or any other approved vaccines. https://t.co/QSfqLidtRF — SBS News (@SBSNews) September 29, 2021

“Specifically, content that falsely alleges that approved vaccines are dangerous and cause chronic health effects, claims that vaccines do not reduce transmission or contraction of disease, or contains misinformation on the substances contained in vaccines will be removed,” the blog post said. “This would include content that falsely says that approved vaccines cause autism, cancer or infertility, or that substances in vaccines can track those who receive them. Our policies not only cover specific routine immunizations like for measles or Hepatitis B, but also apply to general statements about vaccines.”



YouTube reps also noted in the post that the platform will also ban content that makes false claims regarding the material components of approved vaccines.

In certain instances, entire channels are being removed from YouTube altogether for violating the terms of the new anti-vaccine ban, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Children’s Health Defense Fund, author Joseph Mercola, health blogger Erin Elizabeth and Ohio doctor Sherri Tenpenny.

Breaking News: YouTube is banning several prominent anti-vaccine activists as part of an effort to remove all vaccine misinformation from its platform.https://t.co/fBAy4aLxLN — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 29, 2021

YouTube already has a similar ban in-place on anti-COVID-19 vaccine content, but now has expanded that edict via this new ban to include all content that alleges that medically-approved vaccines are harmful or ineffective.

However, YouTube noted that video content related to commentary regarding public or private vaccine policies, vaccine research, and vaccine history is still allowed.