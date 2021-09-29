PoliticsSocietyU.S. News

Military: Biden Ignored Request to Keep Troops in Afghanistan to Curb Taliban Takeover, Generals Say in Senate Testimony

By Christopher Boyle
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [SPONSORED ADVERTORIAL]

Tuesday, several high-ranking members of the military stated in sworn testimony that President Joe Biden ignored requests from his top generals to maintain a minimum troop presence in Afghanistan after the U.S. withdrawal to prevent the Taliban from taking over the country.
Tuesday, several high-ranking members of the military stated in sworn testimony that President Joe Biden ignored requests from his top generals to maintain a minimum troop presence in Afghanistan after the U.S. withdrawal to prevent the Taliban from taking over the country, which completely contrasts what Biden said in an ABC News interview.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – At a senate hearing on Tuesday, several high-ranking members of the military stated in sworn testimony that President Joe Biden ignored requests from his top generals to maintain a minimum troop presence in Afghanistan after the U.S. withdrawal to prevent the Taliban from taking over the country, which completely contrasts what Biden said in an ABC News interview.

One month ago, while being interviewed by ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, Biden had said that “No one said that to me that I can recall” when asked if any of his military advisors had wanted to maintain a troop presence in Afghanistan after the botched American pullout.

However, after having been asked if they had recommended to Biden to leave some troops in Afghanistan after the President had announced his intention to fully withdraw from the country by August 31, both Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley and General Frank McKenzie testified that they, in fact, had pressed him to maintain at least 2,500 troops in the region in order to prevent the Taliban from steamrolling over the Afghan army.


Big Tech is censoring our publication severely reducing our traffic and revenue. (Wanna learn how they do it? NewsGuard) You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution. We refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into becoming just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of traditional news media and we need your support. You can also help by liking or sharing us on social media or by signing up for our featured story emails.
 

“I won’t share my personal recommendation to the president, but I will give you my honest opinion and my honest opinion and view shaped my recommendation,” McKenzie said. “And I recommended that we maintain 2,500 troops in Afghanistan.”

Milley echoed that recommendation, but said that he felt as many as 3,500 troops would have been needed; however, the general said that Biden chose to disregard his opinion.

“I am required, and the military commanders are required, to give our best military advice, but the decision-makers are not required to follow that advice,” he said.

Several members of the senate who were conducting the hearing expressed outrage over the testimony of Milley and McKenzie, with Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) claiming that Biden had blatantly lied to the people of the United States.

“Here’s what I’ve learned so far. Number one, the President of the United States lied to the American people about the advice that you gave to him about the military judgment that you provided. I think you’ve all testified to that effect now repeatedly,” he said. “Secondly, the State Department and maybe the White House appear to have pushed back the evacuation to such a time that it became a catastrophe, apparently against your advice, though I’d like to learn more about that.”

“And third, for some reasons we still don’t quite understand, the Pentagon failed to plan for the potential collapse of security forces or the collapse of the Afghan government, despite there being quite a lot of mourning,” Hawley added.

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Christopher Boyle (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

YouTube Will Now Remove All Anti-Vaccine Content From…

Christopher Boyle

DeSantis Orders Florida Secretary of State to Investigate…

Christopher Boyle

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Responds To Punta…

Jessica Mcfadyen
1 of 1,529