Grammy Award Winner, Colbie Caillat to Perform at 33rd Annual Yacht Rendezvous on Fisher Island to Benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – The 33rd Annual Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County Rendezvous founded by Rita & Rick Case at the Fisher Island Club on November 4 – 6, 2021 featuring the signature Yacht Hop, and on Saturday, November 6, a formal Black Tie Gala with a live performance by Colbie Caillat. The event weekend is Chaired by Carla Taylor & Joe Dargavage. Philanthropist, Larry DeGeorge will also be inducted into the prestigious “Dream Makers Society”.

“The Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County’s Yacht Rendezvous is one of the largest gatherings of mega-yachts for charity in the world. All dollars raised directly benefit the youth attending the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County (BGCBC). said Matt Organ, Co-CEO. “To date, the event has raised more than $30 million for our organization and the more than 12,000 at-risk youth it serves. The BGCBC is forever grateful to Rita & Rick Case for creating and developing this mega event 3 decades ago.”

Cobie Caillat is a two-time Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter who has sold over six million albums and ten million singles worldwide. Her breakthrough hit “Bubbly” remains one of the best-selling digital tracks in history and her multi-platinum debut album COCO hit #5 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart upon release, while her sophomore set Breakthrough landed at #1. From 2011ʼs All of You, “Brighter Than the Sun” went platinum quickly. Colbie’s fourth album “Gypsy Heart” features her platinum single “Try” which touches on the hardships women in the music industry face. Co-written by legendary producer and singer-songwriter, Babyface, “Try” has become one of the biggest performing songs featured as iTunes “Single of The Week.” Additionally, the companion video for the song has become an online phenomenon, quickly amassing 90 million views. In 2019 Colbie along with her best friends launched a new Nashville-based band called Gone West. Colbie has played sold out venues everywhere alongside everybody from John Mayer to Sheryl Crow. Throughout her career, she has been a spokesperson and supporter for ASPCA, the Surfrider Foundation, Save The Music, Farm Sanctuary, and The Humane Society of the United States.

Fisher Island Club is an exclusive private island paradise with world-class resort amenities and luxury hotel accommodations just minutes from downtown Miami.



On Fisher Island, the weekend kicks off Thursday, November 4th with a VIP Welcome Reception, Ports of Call “Yacht Hop” Event & Dockside Cocktail Party where the lifestyle of the rich and famous is truly emulated. Guests dressed in chic yachting attire are treated to the ‘good life’ as yacht owners and captains do their best to out-do one another and truly impress their newly boarded guests, followed by special entertainment.

The excitement continues on Friday, November 5th, guests enjoy the Ports of Call “Costume and Dance Party”. Guests dress-up in costumes and dance the night away on Fisher Island. Saturday, November 6th features activities during the daytime with Boys & Girls Clubs members. The excitement continues on Fisher Island for a fantastic Monte Carlo themed Black Tie Galaat the Vanderbilt Mansion, featuring a live performance by Colbie Caillat. The night closes with a private meet and greet Colbie Caillat for Boys & Girls Clubs Admirals, a generous group of individuals who contribute $50,000 annually to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County.

The gala will feature the induction of philanthropist, Larry DeGeorge Into the Dream Makers Society. Dream Makers inductees are individuals who have established a long-term commitment to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County for at least 10 years, have played a vital role in the development of a program or event that has had a significant impact on the success of the organization, and have personally contributed over $1 million.

“Helping one of the most viable non-profit organizations in South Florida, The Boys & Girls of Broward County to take care of our youth is the greatest way to give back,” says Larry De George. Dream Makers Society members include: Felix Sabates, Rita & Rick Case, Florence & Lawrence J. De George, Marti & Wayne Huizenga, James E. McDonnell IV, Linda & Douglas Von Allmen, Mary Anne & Richard Kull, Christine Lynn, Terry Taylor and Deborah & Gary Wendt and Christy & Larry Hierholzer.

Entertainment throughout the weekend, including the Colbie Caillat performance is sponsored by South Florida Auto Auction of Ft. Lauderdale and Orlando Longwood Auto Auction (southfloridaaa.com).

The Fisher Island Marina, where the most luxurious mega-yachts dock, is capable of handling over 20 yachts, making it the perfect venue for the 33rd anniversary of the Rendezvous. With plenty of space to accommodate mega-yachts of all sizes, the 33rd Annual Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County Rendezvous is one of the most spectacular yachting events. Guests of the 33rd Annual Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County Rendezvous will have a choice of accommodations, including the option to spend the weekend on their yacht. Guests who stay on Fisher Island or Marriott Stanton will enjoy full access to the amenities of the resort throughout the weekend, from spa retreats to world class golf, tennis and spectacular pool and beach access.

For more information about the 33rd Annual Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County Rendezvous, please call (954) 537-1010 or visit www.YachtRendezvous.com Individual tickets are also available at $500 per person (per night) from Thursday, Nov. 4 and Friday, Nov. 5th. Tickets for the Saturday, Nov.6th Black Tie Gala can be purchased at $1,000 per person. Sponsorship opportunities, donations and yacht entries are available on a range of levels including: yacht entry under 80’ includes 4 guests ($9,500); yacht entry 81’-124’ includes 6 guests ($13,500); yacht entry 125’-149’ includes 8 tickets ($17,500); and yacht entry 150’ and above includes 10 tickets ($21,500).

About: The Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County (BGCBC)

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County (BGCBC) is a non-profit 501(c) (3) private agency, dedicated to helping young people improve their lives by building self-esteem and developing values and skills during their critical period of growth. Serving more than 12,000 at-risk youth, ages 6-18 each year from its 12 Broward County-area clubs, their purpose is to inspire and enable children to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens. BGCBC has once again received the coveted 4 stars rating (out of 4 stars) by Charity Navigator for the 10th year in a row. Only 4% of the Non- Profits in the USA have achieved this level of excellence. Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County is located at 877 NW 61st Street Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309. For more information please call (954) 537-1010 or view the website at www.bgcbc.org.