Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty Opens New Branch Office Location In Mandarin

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty has opened a new branch office on San Jose Boulevard in Mandarin.

JACKSONVILLE, FL – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty recently celebrated the grand opening of its new office in Jacksonville’s Mandarin neighborhood. The Northeast Florida real estate firm has expanded its Mandarin branch office and moved to a prominent location on San Jose Boulevard. The address is 12636 San Jose Blvd., Unit 1 & 2, Jacksonville, FL 32223.

“We are the market leaders in Northeast Florida and our branch office provides an exceptional client experience,” said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty CEO Kevin Waugaman. “The Mandarin office is home to experienced and results-oriented Realtors, and our new space provides a fresh, dynamic setting for our team and clients.”

The Mandarin branch office is under the leadership of Managing Broker Linda Benson. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty has operated a real estate office in Jacksonville’s Mandarin area for nearly 30 years. The new branch office is equipped with the latest technology and features a welcoming environment for client comfort.

For more information about Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty’s Mandarin branch office, call (904) 260-4300.



About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty is one of the most dynamic and respected real estate firms in Northeast Florida. Founded in 1988 by Chairperson Linda Sherrer and featuring the leadership of CEO Kevin Waugaman and President Ann King, the company has a team of more than 475 real estate professionals in nine offices throughout Northeast Florida. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty operates a corporate relocation division, a new home and condominium sales division, Florida Network Property Management, Gibraltar Title Services, LLC and Prosperity Home Mortgage, LLC. In 2020, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty achieved more than $1.44 billion in closed sales. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty ranks as one of the Top 25 companies in the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network, which received the highest score relating to Trust and Love among real estate agency brands in the 2020 Harris Poll EquiTrend Study. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty is a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate and the nation’s largest homeownership services company.

For more information about Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty, visit FloridaNetworkRealty.com or call (904) 296-6400.