BusinessLocalPress Releases

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty Opens New Branch Office Location In Mandarin

By George McGregor
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [SPONSORED ADVERTORIAL]

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty has opened a new branch office on San Jose Boulevard in Mandarin.
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty has opened a new branch office on San Jose Boulevard in Mandarin.

JACKSONVILLE, FL – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty recently celebrated the grand opening of its new office in Jacksonville’s Mandarin neighborhood. The Northeast Florida real estate firm has expanded its Mandarin branch office and moved to a prominent location on San Jose Boulevard. The address is 12636 San Jose Blvd., Unit 1 & 2, Jacksonville, FL 32223.

“We are the market leaders in Northeast Florida and our branch office provides an exceptional client experience,” said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty CEO Kevin Waugaman. “The Mandarin office is home to experienced and results-oriented Realtors, and our new space provides a fresh, dynamic setting for our team and clients.”

The Mandarin branch office is under the leadership of Managing Broker Linda Benson. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty has operated a real estate office in Jacksonville’s Mandarin area for nearly 30 years. The new branch office is equipped with the latest technology and features a welcoming environment for client comfort.

For more information about Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty’s Mandarin branch office, call (904) 260-4300.


Big Tech is censoring our publication severely reducing our traffic and revenue. (Wanna learn how they do it? NewsGuard) You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution. We refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into becoming just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of traditional news media and we need your support. You can also help by liking or sharing us on social media or by signing up for our featured story emails.
 

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty is one of the most dynamic and respected real estate firms in Northeast Florida. Founded in 1988 by Chairperson Linda Sherrer and featuring the leadership of CEO Kevin Waugaman and President Ann King, the company has a team of more than 475 real estate professionals in nine offices throughout Northeast Florida. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty operates a corporate relocation division, a new home and condominium sales division, Florida Network Property Management, Gibraltar Title Services, LLC and Prosperity Home Mortgage, LLC. In 2020, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty achieved more than $1.44 billion in closed sales. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty ranks as one of the Top 25 companies in the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network, which received the highest score relating to Trust and Love among real estate agency brands in the 2020 Harris Poll EquiTrend Study. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty is a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate and the nation’s largest homeownership services company.

For more information about Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty, visit FloridaNetworkRealty.com or call (904) 296-6400.

George McGregor

Mr. McGregor reviews and edits (if necessary) all press releases for The Published Reporter. Locally focused (Florida) press releases can be sent via email to media@publishedreporter.com and, if approved, will be published free of charge. There is no guarantee your release will be published; inclusion is at the discretion of editors. Please see our editorial guidelines and terms of service.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Press releases are sent in as newsworthy bulletins aimed at our journalists with hopes they will get published. We receive hundreds per day and choose a select few for publication; those which are deemed beneficial to the public and not outright promotion. This is a free service and we are not paid for press releases. We aim to deliver a higher quality press release then anything any PR company could even pay for if and when informative. They are generally sent in by businesses or organizations about a product launch, new corporate hire, piece of research or situational awareness issue. They may contain forward-looking statements or even hyperbole. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to George McGregor (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Grammy Award Winner, Colbie Caillat to Perform at 33rd…

George McGregor

Domestic Altercation Turns Fatal After Woman Shoots Man In…

Joe Mcdermott

FEDS: Three Charged in Connection with Multi-State…

George McGregor
1 of 991