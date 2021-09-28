Greenpointe Announces Blake Weatherly Promotion; Finance Director To Support Company’s Development Team

Blake Weatherly, Finance Director, GreenPointe Holdings, a diversified real estate company and one of the largest privately held developers of residential and mixed-use communities in Florida.

JACKSONVILLE, FL – GreenPointe Holdings, LLC, a diversified real estate company and one of the largest privately held developers of residential and mixed-use communities in Florida, has announced the promotion of Blake Weatherly to Finance Director.

“I am pleased to welcome Blake into his new role,” said GreenPointe Developers President Grady Miars. “He has distinguished himself as a leader, not only in the work he has contributed at GreenPointe but throughout his career. We recognize that his commitment will continue to bring increasing benefit to our company, to our clients and to all stakeholders.”

In his role, Weatherly will support the company’s Development Division with financial analytics, underwriting, and market intelligence for land acquisitions, capital markets and asset management. He will continue to build upon his financial platform to evaluate GreenPointe’s investment in future projects, and play a key role in assisting executive leadership in diversifying the company’s development portfolio into new business lines.

Weatherly joined the company in 2017 and has served as Finance Associate. Prior to joining GreenPointe, he spent nearly a decade serving as a financial analyst, commercial real estate banking relationship manager, acquisitions consultant, and finance/asset manager. His experience included serving as a Senior Associate and Finance Team Lead for Block One Ventures in Jacksonville where he was responsible for preparing financial models and performing due diligence for new investment opportunities as well as performing various asset management functions for a portfolio of multifamily residential properties.



Big Tech is censoring our publication severely reducing our traffic and revenue. (Wanna learn how they do it? NewsGuard) You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution . We refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into becoming just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of traditional news media and we need your support. You can also help by liking or sharing us on social media or by signing up for our featured story emails .



Weatherly earned his bachelor’s degree in Economics from Hampden-Sydney College and his master’s degree in Finance from Tulane University. He is a member of ULI North Florida and completed its Center for Leadership program.

About GreenPointe Holdings, LLC

GreenPointe Holdings, LLC is a diversified holding company that brings together the necessary disciplines to create sustainable, high-value communities built upon intelligent green principles, advanced technologies and solid financial structures. GreenPointe was founded by visionary leader Edward E. Burr in 2008 with a charge to create livable communities of lasting value that fit the needs of today’s homebuyers. GreenPointe and each of its divisions are led by veterans of land and community development, homebuilding, lifestyle and amenities management, equity and debt financing, and infrastructure development. The combined leadership team has led the master planning and development of more than 80 communities and over 100,000 residential units.

With headquarters in Jacksonville and regional offices throughout Florida, GreenPointe is currently developing and managing 14 master-planned communities in 12 Florida counties with approximately 18,500 single-family homesites, 3,500 multi-family units and 800,000 square feet of commercial and retail space, with over $800 million invested to-date. GreenPointe Holdings is actively financing, acquiring, restructuring, creating and managing residential communities throughout the Southeastern United States. More information is available at www.greenpointellc.com. GreenPointe is proud to support the Monique Burr Foundation for Children and its mission to protect children by providing comprehensive, evidence-based personal safety programs. For more information, visit www.mbfpreventioneducation.org.