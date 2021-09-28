Fort Lauderdale Man Dies After Being Hit By Car In Central Broward

BROWARD COUNTY, FL – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit are investigating a crash that left a pedestrian dead in unincorporated Central Broward Sunday, September 26, according to authorities.

Shortly before 9 p.m. that Sunday, Andres Echeverri, 26, of Fort Lauderdale was traveling in a 2014 Ford Transit northbound in the far left thru lane of the 1900 block of State Road 7 in unincorporated Central Broward. At the same time, Geronimo Perez-Garcia, 53, also of Fort Lauderdale, was attempting to cross the roadway mid-block from west to east.

A preliminary investigation revealed Perez-Garcia entered directly into the path of Echeverri’s Ford and was subsequently struck by the front driver side of his vehicle. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded, and Perez-Garcia was pronounced deceased on scene.

Neither excessive speed nor impairment on the part of the driver are considered contributing factors in this crash. The investigation continues.