Domestic Altercation Turns Fatal After Woman Shoots Man In The Head

By Joe Mcdermott
OAKLAND PARK, FL – A shooting at a home in Oakland Park on Monday morning left one man dead, and Broward Sheriff Homicide Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances of this domestic incident. 

According to authorities, at approximately 11:16 a.m., on September 27, Broward County Regional Communications received a call regarding a shooting in the 4400 block of Northwest 19th Avenue in Oakland Park. Broward Sheriff’s Office Oakland Park district deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue responded. 

Once at the scene, deputies located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Paramedics transported the man to Broward Health Medical Center where he died from his injuries. The female subject was also transported to a nearby hospital for medical evaluation. 

The preliminary investigation revealed that some sort of altercation occurred, and a shot was fired. The investigation also revealed the male subject had a history of domestic violence. Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and will be presenting the case to the Broward County State Attorney’s Office for review. 


Both names of the subjects involved were withheld. The adult female remains in custody.

