Woman Charged With Firebombing Buddhist temple in North Palm Beach County With Homemade Improvised Incendiary Devices (IIDs)

According to authorities, Mei Cheung, 46 of Riviera Beach, was arrested and was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on five counts of felony use an incendiary device and one county of felony criminal mischief to a place of worship.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad responded to St. Dak Buddhist Temple, located in the 6900 block of Donald Ross Road, in unincorporated Palm Beach Gardens in reference to a possible firebombing. When authorities arrived multiple items were found burning on the Temple’s grounds. These items were determined to be improvised incendiary devices or IIDs which are manufactured fire bombs which can be created using common household items purchased from any hardware, grocery, or department store.

The temple’s video surveillance captured a female igniting and throwing a total of four firebombs over the gate onto the temple property. The female was also seen placing a fifth lit firebomb in a mailbox on the temple grounds. The suspect was identified as Mei Cheung, 46 of Riviera Beach. Mei was located, interviewed, arrested and booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on five counts of felony use an incendiary device and one county of felony criminal mischief to a place of worship.