Reward Increased To $20,000 In 2018 Homicide of Pregnant Mother; Gunned Down While Protecting Four Year Old Son From Gunfire

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Destiney Bocanegra was gunned down in front of a home in Bonita Springs; the 25 year old stood in front of her four year old son to protect him. Sadly, Destiney lost her life in the process. She was also pregnant with her second child at the time of the murder. 

LEE COUNTY, FL – Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is hoping that an increased reward and a new billboard will bring renewed focus to the murder of a young mother which remains unsolved nearly three and a half years later. According to authorities, Destiney Bocanegra was gunned down in front of a home in Bonita Springs, near Matheson Avenue and Goodwin Street, in April 2018. When gunfire rang out, the 25 year old mother stood in front of her four year old son to protect him. Sadly, Destiney lost her life in the process. She was also pregnant with her second child at the time of the murder. 

Over the last three years tips have come in on Destiney’s case, however Crime Stoppers is hoping that additional reward money will be the key to someone coming forward. The reward in Destiney’s case has now been increased to $20,000 – with $3,000 coming from Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, $6,500 from the Florida Association of Crime Stoppers, and $10,500 coming from Destiney’s family.

Late last week, a billboard was also posted in the area of US 41 and Old 41 in Bonita, asking for tips to help solve this case. Anyone with information on the murder of Destiney Bocanegra is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $20,000. Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or on the P3Tips mobile app.

