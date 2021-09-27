CrimeLocalSociety

Burglar Breaks In, Announces He’s “Broward Sheriff’s Office” As He Smashed His Way Into Tamarac Home

By Joe Mcdermott
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [SPONSORED ADVERTORIAL]

Broward Sheriff’s Office
On Thursday, September 23, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a burglary at a home in the 8000 block of Sanibel Drive. Video surveillance shows he stated, “Broward Sheriff’s Office. Is anyone home?” after he entered the home through the broken glass door.

TAMARAC, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are searching for the burglar who claimed to be a law enforcement officer as he smashed his way into a Tamarac home. Detectives would also like to speak with a person of interest who was in the area at the time.

On Thursday, September 23, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a burglary at a home in the 8000 block of Sanibel Drive. Video surveillance shows just before 8:30 p.m., a subject shattered a sliding glass door in the rear of the home. He stated, “Broward Sheriff’s Office. Is anyone home?” after he entered the home through the broken glass door. The burglar then searched the home and left with more than $1,000 worth of items. Around the same time, an individual carrying a clipboard and wearing a retractable lanyard knocked on the victim’s front door. The victim was not home at the time of the burglary.

While detectives believe this was an isolated incident, they encourage people to ask for the law enforcement officer’s identification, look for the agency’s name on the uniform or call the Broward Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number, 954-764-4357, to verify a deputy’s identity. 

Anyone who can identify the subject or has any information is asked to contact BSO Detective Wilmer Morales Tubens at 954-247-6014. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or online at browardcrimestoppers.org

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Man Ejected, Dies In Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Ocala

Jessica Mcfadyen

Florida Lawmaker Proposes “Florida Heartbeat Act,”…

Pat Raia

Monday Deadline for COVID-19 Vaccine Has 300 Connecticut…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 1,400