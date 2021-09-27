Burglar Breaks In, Announces He’s “Broward Sheriff’s Office” As He Smashed His Way Into Tamarac Home

On Thursday, September 23, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a burglary at a home in the 8000 block of Sanibel Drive. Video surveillance shows he stated, “Broward Sheriff’s Office. Is anyone home?” after he entered the home through the broken glass door.

TAMARAC, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are searching for the burglar who claimed to be a law enforcement officer as he smashed his way into a Tamarac home. Detectives would also like to speak with a person of interest who was in the area at the time.

On Thursday, September 23, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a burglary at a home in the 8000 block of Sanibel Drive. Video surveillance shows just before 8:30 p.m., a subject shattered a sliding glass door in the rear of the home. He stated, “Broward Sheriff’s Office. Is anyone home?” after he entered the home through the broken glass door. The burglar then searched the home and left with more than $1,000 worth of items. Around the same time, an individual carrying a clipboard and wearing a retractable lanyard knocked on the victim’s front door. The victim was not home at the time of the burglary.

While detectives believe this was an isolated incident, they encourage people to ask for the law enforcement officer’s identification, look for the agency’s name on the uniform or call the Broward Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number, 954-764-4357, to verify a deputy’s identity.

Anyone who can identify the subject or has any information is asked to contact BSO Detective Wilmer Morales Tubens at 954-247-6014. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or online at browardcrimestoppers.org