Man Ejected, Dies In Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Ocala

On Friday, Ocala Police responded to a motorcycle crash in the 4900 block of SW 48th Avenue. The rider, Jeremey Denney, 51, crashed near the left-hand curve when he drifted off the roadway and struck the curb.

OCALA, FL – On Friday, September 24, 2021, around 7 a.m., Ocala Police responded to a motorcycle crash in the 4900 block of SW 48th Avenue. The rider, Jeremey Denney, 51, crashed near the left-hand curve when he drifted off the roadway and struck the curb.

The Harley Davidson scraped along the curb for about 75 feet before Denney was ejected and the motorcycle left the roadway. Denney was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. He was not wearing a helmet. Denney’s family has been notified of the tragedy.