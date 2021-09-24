Florida Lawmaker Proposes “Florida Heartbeat Act,” Anti-Abortion Bill

The Florida Heartbeat Law establishes a fetal heartbeat as the indicator of a fetus’ gestational age, and requires physicians to conduct a test to determine the presence of a viable fetal heartbeat and to inform a woman seeking the abortion if detectable fetal heartbeat is found. File photo: Art Babych, Shutter Stock, licensed.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL – A legislator in Florida has filed a bill that mimics the controversial anti-abortion measure that became effective in Texas earlier this month. Filed on September 22 by State Rep. Webster Barnaby (R-Volusia County) HB 167, The Florida Heartbeat Act, establishes a fetal heartbeat as the indicator of a fetus’ gestational age, and requires physicians to conduct a test to determine the presence of a viable fetal heartbeat and to inform a woman seeking the abortion if detectable fetal heartbeat is found.

FLORIDA HEARTBEAT ACT: The “Florida Heartbeat Act” was just filed on Wednesday morning. Here's what we know so far. https://t.co/jT9U6SRNYR — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) September 22, 2021

This document was modified to best fit this screen. The original document was released to media via https://www.flsenate.gov/Session/Bill/2022/167/BillText/Filed/PDF

While he has not commented specifically about the proposed bill, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Communications Director Taryn Fenske released a statement saying that the Governor will keep an eye on the measure’s legislative progress.



Big Tech is censoring our publication severely reducing our traffic and revenue. (Wanna learn how they do it? NewsGuard) You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution . We refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into becoming just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of traditional news media and we need your support. You can also help by liking or sharing us on social media or by signing up for our featured story emails .



“Governor DeSantis is pro-life,” Fenske’s statement said. “The Governor’s office is aware that the bill was filed and like all legislation, we will be monitoring it as it moves through the legislative process in the coming months.”

The proposed legislation also prohibits physician from performing or inducing abortion if a fetal heartbeat is detected. Physicians who fail to conduct a test to detect a fetal heartbeat would be exposed to penalties.

The bill’s sole specific exemption is in the case of a medical emergency, but HB 167 retains provisions under current Florida law that forbids the use of public funds for abortions except in the cases of medical necessity, rape or incest.

Meanwhile, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, who is challenging Gov. Ron DeSantis in the race for the state’s Corner Office, vowed to support those who oppose the proposed measure.

“On the shoulders of all the female trailblazers let me say this,” Fried said in a Tweet. “If you’re coming for our bodies, we’re coming for you. I’m doing it as Florida’s next Governor and I’m not alone.”

On the shoulders of all the female trailblazers let me say this…



If you’re coming for our bodies, we are coming for you. I’m doing it as Florida’s next Governor, and I’m not alone. pic.twitter.com/1QoWatIK9u — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) September 2, 2021

Florida’s Legislative Session begins on Jan. 11, 2022. If passed, HB 167 would become effective on July 1, 2022.