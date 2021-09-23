Volusia Detectives Investigating Suspicious Death Of Ormond Beach Woman

62-year-old Elizabeth Crisanti, was found dead around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday at her home at 240 Orange Grove Drive #2 after deputies conducted a well-being check.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL – Detectives are investigating the suspicious death of an Ormond Beach woman discovered in her bedroom Wednesday afternoon, with her boyfriend found unresponsive in the same room after a possible overdose.

The victim, 62-year-old Elizabeth Crisanti, was found dead around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday at her home at 240 Orange Grove Drive #2 after deputies conducted a well-being check.

The well-being check was requested by a relative after Crisanti didn’t pick up her grandchildren from school. When no one answered the door, a family member provided deputies a key to enter the home. Deputies made entry and found Crisanti deceased with sharp force injuries. On the bed in the same bedroom, deputies found Crisanti’s boyfriend, 61-year-old Nelson Rivera, who was alive but unresponsive. It appeared he may have overdosed on prescribed medication.

Rivera was transported to AdventHealth Hospital for medical treatment, and had not yet regained consciousness as of Thursday morning. The investigation is active and ongoing, and additional details will be provided as they become available.