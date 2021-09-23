Suspect Wanted For Stealing Bicycle From Resident In Lake Worth

According to authorities, the suspect walked on to the victims fenced property, stole a red mountain bicycle and left a huffy style bicycle behind. The suspect appeared to have short-cropped hair, a goatee or beard, and had a plastic bag wrapped around his left ankle. He was wearing a dark colored zippered hoodie and khaki pants. His tennis shoes appeared to be gray in color.

LAKE WORTH BEACH, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office is asking the community to assist them in identifying the following suspect they say is wanted for stealing a mountain bicycle from a resident in the City of Lake Worth Beach.

This incident occurred on September 21, 2021 at 8:20 am. The residence is located in the 300 block of 5th Ave South, City of Lake Worth Beach.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain anonymous by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.