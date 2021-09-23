Op-Ed: Why They Always Lie, Cheat, and Steal

Every passing day more and more deceptions come to light, but what can we do about it? File photo: Kate Way, Shutter Stock, licensed.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – History shows that socialists frequently lie, cheat, and steal in order to ascend to positions of power. And when socialists achieve positions of power, they nearly always dominate, coerce, and destroy in order to maintain their position.

Economist Ludwig von Mises explained the destructive nature of socialism:

Socialism is not in the least what it pretends to be. It is not the pioneer of a better and finer world, but the spoiler of what thousands of years of civilization have created. It does not build, it destroys. For destruction is the essence of it. It produces nothing, it only consumes what the social order based on private ownership in the means of production has created.

A current example of the lying, cheating, and destruction being waged by socialists in power has been observed by Wayne Allyn Root:



California is a failed socialist hellhole. Crooked Democrats count the votes in California (and any other Democrat-controlled state)…millions of people who have immigrated illegally are voting in California…California has sent out tens of millions of mail-in ballots…The election is rigged.

Mark Alexander and Nate Jackson have noted: “Biden is flooding the country with illegal immigrants and has no intention to slow the influx…The crisis is indeed by design.” Purposely flouting immigration laws and overwhelming our nation with illegal immigrants is a blatant form of cheating and shows growing disregard for law and order.

The intentional border crisis serves the purposes of Team Biden, but they are worried about voter backlash, so they need to duck and cover. Therefore, they violated the first amendment again by attempting to restrict news coverage as reported here and here. Restricting free speech and censoring news coverage is a very effective and sinister form of lying and cheating.

Authoritarians cheat by stealing elections in order to get and maintain totalitarian control. They try to get us to surrender liberty one small step after another until we are in their power. COVID-19 provided the perfect situation for the advance of socialist totalitarianism. Wesley J. Smith observed:

The COVID-19 pandemic offered an unprecedented excuse for wannabe authoritarians to stifle liberty. To fight the virus, once unthinkable government controls abound. Entire economies have been shut down, businesses closed involuntarily, and people thrown out of work.

But this is not the endgame. The endgame is to restrict personal freedoms on a massive scale in the name of not just “saving lives,” but saving the world. Smith explained, “Fighting global warming presents an even more ominous pretext for establishing the system of rule by experts. Restrictions on personal liberty have long been promoted as a means of protecting human health and wellness.” Smith specifically identified the encroaching strategy of restricting individual behavior known as the “Personal Carbon Allowance” or PCA. The PCA plan is that no one will be able to go anywhere or do anything that exceeds their government assigned PCA. Welcome to the socialist hellhole.

Any honest observer can see that American Marxist Democrats consistently employ dishonest, destructive tactics, but will their offenses rise to the lethal level of typical totalitarians? Surprise, they already have. Here are a few examples:

Funding the development of the COVID-19 (CCP) virus in the Wuhan lab and covering it up. Opposing potentially lifesaving treatments for COVID-19. Restricting medications intended for red states. Leaving American citizens and allies behind enemy lines and arming terrorists.

All of the above lead to the same conclusion drawn by Dennis Prager:

There is a three-pronged left-wing assault on liberty: in the name of public health (COVID-19); in the name of ‘anti-racism’; and in the name of saving the planet (climate change). By ratcheting up fear and hysteria, the Left is using each to end individual liberty, including freedom of speech, for the first time in American history. Will the Left succeed? Unless Americans fight the Left as hard as the Union fought the slave states, the answer is yes.

How do we fight despisers of liberty who sit in the catbird seat? As previously stated, “We avoid violence and any talk about violence. Following the totalitarian playbook, they are looking for excuses to justify illegitimate attacks on law-abiding citizens.” Mollie Hemingway was speaking metaphorically when she urged well-reasoned action, not just passionate martyrdom:

For conservatism to mean anything now, it has to be about rejecting this rigged system…there’s no value in secular martyrdom or being just another victim of the regime. The fight must be supplemented by prudence and strategy. Be bold and defiant, but we must also know where to aim our fire…[this] brings to mind a quote from legendary Marine Chesty Puller: ‘They are in front of us, behind us, and we are flanked on both sides…They can’t get away from us now!’

Every passing day more and more deceptions come to light, but what can we do about it? The very first order of business is to identify those who lie, cheat, and steal in order to gain power and vote them out of office. If we cannot secure the vote in America and return to fair, honest elections, it will be nearly impossible to secure the future of our nation.

We can and we must reject lying, cheating, and destruction and return to truth, honesty, and the rule of law. This can be done through legislative action at the community level, the state level, and the national level. Citizens must rise up and work to make America honest, fair, and great again.