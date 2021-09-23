Four Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty Realtors Receive Coveted Chairman’s Circle Diamond Award

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty Realtors connect with the Navy Seals during a special event at the Summit Conference.

JACKSONVILLE, FL – Four Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty Realtors achieved the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chairman’s Circle Diamond award, recognizing the top half of 1% among all agents in the company’s global network. The Northeast Florida Chairman’s Circle Diamond award winners are:

Elizabeth Hudgins of the Ponte Vedra/Nocatee branch office

Anita Vining of the San Marco branch office

Stefanie Bernstein of the St. Augustine branch office

Allison Steilberg of the Avondale branch office

These Realtors and other top-performing agents were celebrated at the company’s Summit Conference in Coronado, California. Conference invitations were extended exclusively to top producers who rank among the top 10% of associates companywide in the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty’s top producers celebrated at the Summit Conference in Coronado, California.



Big Tech is censoring our publication severely reducing our traffic and revenue. (Wanna learn how they do it? NewsGuard) You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution . We refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into becoming just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of traditional news media and we need your support. You can also help by liking or sharing us on social media or by signing up for our featured story emails .



More than 100 Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty Realtors were celebrated during the event. Other honors include the Chairman’s Circle Platinum award (Top 1%), Chairman’s Circle Gold award (Top 2%), President’s Circle award (Top 6%) and Leading Edge Society (Top 10%).

“We are extremely proud of our top producers, who are constantly raising the bar and achieving the highest level of performance and service,” said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty President Ann King. “Their talent and dedication to their clients and to the real estate industry is inspiring.”

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty is one of the most dynamic and respected real estate firms in Northeast Florida. Founded in 1988 by Chairperson Linda Sherrer and featuring the leadership of CEO Kevin Waugaman and President Ann King, the company has a team of more than 475 real estate professionals in nine offices throughout Northeast Florida. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty operates a corporate relocation division, a new home and condominium sales division, Florida Network Property Management, Gibraltar Title Services, LLC and Prosperity Home Mortgage, LLC. In 2020, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty achieved more than $1.44 billion in closed sales. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty ranks as one of the Top 25 companies in the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network, which received the highest score relating to Trust and Love among real estate agency brands in the 2020 Harris Poll EquiTrend Study. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty is a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate and the nation’s largest homeownership services company.

For more information about Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty, visit FloridaNetworkRealty.com or call (904) 296-6400.