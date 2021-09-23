Biden’s Approval Rating Reaches Lowest Point Since He Took Office, Steady, Regular Decline; Trump On The Upswing In Same Gallup Poll

WASHINGTON, D.C. – According to a recently-released poll, the approval rating of President Joe Biden has been dropping sharply as of late as his administration has been mired in several issues; in contrast, the approval of former President Donald Trump, according to the same poll, is currently on the upswing.

A new Gallup poll released on Wednesday indicates that Biden’s numbers have reached their lowest point since he took office amid the migrant crisis at the southern border and the botched pullout in Afghanistan, with only 43 percent of U.S. residents polled approving of his job as Commander-in-Chief and 53 percent disapproving.

Biden’s rating was previously 49 percent in August and 56 percent in July, showing a steady, regular decline in the confidence of U.S. voters for their president; overall, he is down a full 14 points since the start of his term.

The poll also shows that 69 percent of those polled are not satisfied with the governance of the country, as opposed by 30 percent who said that they are.



President Biden's approval rating fell to a record low 43% in the latest Gallup Poll published Wednesday. https://t.co/grghMRRCWm — Newsmax (@newsmax) September 23, 2021

The poll was conducted nationwide from September 1 to 17, and encompassed 1,005 individuals, with a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

Meanwhile, Trump has seen his numbers climb as of late, and a separate poll conducted by Harvard CAPS/Harris among 1,578 participants actually saw him surpass Biden’s approval rating by 2 percentage points, with 48 percent of those polled say they prefer the former president to the 46 percent favoring Biden.

However, the poll noted that Trump also has pulled out ahead when it comes to disapproval ratings, with 47 percent of those polled having a negative view of the former President compared to 49 percent disapproving of Biden.

Amid speculation that Trump may attempt to run for the White House again in 2024, 51 percent of respondents said that they thought Trump was a better president than Biden, who came in second at 49 percent.