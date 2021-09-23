Florida Forum Features Tim Mcgraw, Terry Bradshaw And Maj. Gen. Charles F. Bolden, Presented by Women’s Board of Wolfson Children’s Hospital

The Florida Forum Speaker Series will feature singer/songwriter/actor Tim McGraw on February 16, 2022. The series will take place at the Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts.

JACKSONVILLE, FL – Tickets to The Florida Forum Speaker Series are available for purchase. Presented by The Women’s Board of Wolfson Children’s Hospital, funds raised from The Florida Forum benefit Wolfson Children’s Hospital of Jacksonville and support the creation of an expanded state-of-the-art Neonatal Intensive Care Center to care for the smallest of patients.

The Florida Forum Speaker Series features four-time Super Bowl champion and broadcaster Terry Bradshaw on October 26, 2021, Maj. Gen. Charles F. Bolden, Jr., a retired Marine officer, astronaut and former NASA Administrator, on November 17, 2021, and singer/songwriter/actor Tim McGraw on February 16, 2022. The series will take place at the Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts.

Subscriptions for the Forum events start at $225 each for general seating; $300 for preferred seating; $850 for two reserved Bronze seating tickets: $2,125 for two reserved Silver seating tickets and $4,250 for two reserved Gold seating tickets. The purchase of a Silver or Gold ticket package includes invitations to the Private Reception honoring the speakers after the lecture. Patrons under the age of 30 may purchase Young Subscriber tickets for $150 each.

The Florida Forum raises awareness and funds for Wolfson Children’s Hospital of Jacksonville, supporting its mission to provide the highest quality of advanced pediatric healthcare regardless of ability to pay. The series is made possible by long-time partners and generous sponsors Wells Fargo, Florida Blue and Landstar. The moderators are Jeff Lageman, Capt. Mark T. Gould, MD, USN (ret), and Jennifer Candelino. The 2021 Florida Forum Speaker Series co-chairs are Jan Kirby and Frances Hutto.

Since 1992, The Florida Forum has been honored to host renowned speakers from around the world offering profound insights and discussions on a broad range of issues. In addition to enriching Jacksonville’s intellectual and cultural life, the Florida Forum has contributed more than $9.2 million to Wolfson Children’s Hospital of Jacksonville.

To purchase tickets or for additional information, visit www.thefloridaforum.com, call 904.202.2886, or email womensboard@bmcjax.com.

The Women’s Board of Wolfson Children’s Hospital

Established in 1973 by Ellen Cavert, the ongoing mission of the all-volunteer Women’s Board is to raise community awareness and fund state-of-the-art infrastructure, programming and services for Wolfson Children’s Hospital—the only dedicated children’s inpatient health care facility in the region. Since its inception, The Women’s Board has raised more than $34 million in support of Wolfson Children’s Hospital to ensure the advancement of first-rate medical care for all children. Two annual fundraisers, the Winter Design Show and Florida Forum speaker series, enable the Board to donate more than $1 million a year to Wolfson Children’s Hospital.

Florida Forum

The Winter Design Show, formerly the Art & Antiques Show, and the Florida Forum, produced by The Women’s Board of Wolfson Children’s Hospital, will contribute vital funds for a five-year, $4 million pledge to endow programs, services and equipment for a new state-of-the-art Neonatal Intensive Care Center at Wolfson Children’s Hospital. The unit will feature state-of-the-art family suites designed for comfort and privacy while maintaining visibility and easy access for NICU staff; modified lighting and soundproofing to reduce stress on newborns; and critically important medical equipment designed to provide the highest standard of care.

Wolfson Children’s Hospital

Wolfson Children’s Hospital is a non-for-profit pediatric facility that never turns any child away, regardless of ability to pay. As the only children’s hospital between Orlando and Atlanta, Wolfson Children’s serves an ever-increasing region, well into central Florida, north to Savannah, and west to Tallahassee and into Alabama. Truly family centered, it is one of the best children’s hospitals in the country. A new, seven story Wolfson Children’s Critical Care Tower is under construction at Baptist Medical Center in downtown Jacksonville. Expected to open in early 2022, it includes a state-of-the-art 92-bed Neonatal Intensive Care Center, replacing the current 57-bed neonatal facility at Wolfson Children’s. The Critical Care Tower will also have a 35-bed Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.