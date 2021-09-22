One Dead Following Scooter Crash In Pompano Beach

According to detectives, a preliminary investigation revealed Nicole Constantino, 49, of Pompano Beach, was traveling eastbound along East Copans Road in a 2019 Kia Forte, approaching North Dixie Highway in Pompano Beach.

POMPANO BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating a fatal crash involving a scooter that occurred around 10pm on September 1, 2021, in Pompano Beach. According to detectives, a preliminary investigation revealed Nicole Constantino, 49, of Pompano Beach, was traveling eastbound along East Copans Road in a 2019 Kia Forte, approaching North Dixie Highway in Pompano Beach.

Gary Thornton, 49, of Fort Lauderdale, was traveling westbound on a 2019 JBLC scooter along the northern sidewalk of East Copans Road, approaching North Dixie Highway. Thornton then turned left to go south across the roadway inside of the crosswalk. As the scooter crossed, it entered into the path of the Kia and was struck. The impact caused Thornton to fall to the ground.

Thornton was transported to Broward Health North where he later died on Sunday, September 19. Constantino remained at the scene and cooperated with deputies. The investigation is ongoing.