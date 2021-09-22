Museum Of Discovery And Science Hosted A Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For Newest Traveling Exhibit, Dora And Diego – Let’s Explore!

Julie Tullis, marketing director of JM Lexus; Joseph P. Cox, president & CEO of MODS; Diego; Dora; Sasha Moon, manager, corporate community impact with JM Family Enterprises; Josh Bass, MODS board of trustee and vice president, product development JM Family Enterprises; Leo Toca, vice president, community relations – South Florida with Wells Fargo; and Erick Strati, MODS board of trustee and senior vice president South Florida market executive with Wells Fargo cutting the ribbon.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – The Museum of Discovery & Science (MODS) held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its newest traveling exhibit Dora and Diego—Let’s Explore! presented by JM Lexus, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital and Wells Fargo on Friday, September 17.

The ribbon cutting ceremony was held with Joseph P. Cox, president & CEO of MODS; Julie Tullis, marketing director of JM Lexus; and Erick Strati, senior vice president South Florida market executive with Wells Fargo.

Dora and Diego – Let’s Explore! provides guests with the opportunity to immerse themselves into the worlds of Dora (beloved 7-year-old Latina heroine from Nickelodeon’s hit series Dora the Explorer) and Diego (Dora’s 8-year-old cousin and bilingual animal rescuer from the network’s Go, Diego, Go! show) to engage in problem-solving and active play. The exhibit also features iconic characters including Boots, Map, Backpack, Isa, Tico, and of course, Swiper.

Learners from Jack & Jill Children’s Center meeting Dora and Diego while entering the exhibit.



MODS members and students from Jack & Jill Children’s Center enjoying the rocket ship.

The Dora & Diego experience at MODS is free with Museum admission. Favorite friends and places from episodes of Dora the Explorer and Go, Diego, Go! are incorporated in the exhibit including Rocket Ship, Nutty Forest, Isa’s Garden, Pirate Piggies’ ship adventure, Animal Rescue Center and Rainforest Maze.

Tickets can be purchased online at mods.org/tickets or at the Museum box office upon arrival. For more information, please visit mods.org.

MODS members and learners from Jack & Jill Children’s Center playing in Isa’s Garden.

Dora & Diego – Let’s Explore! photo box and display at the Museum entrance.

About Museum of Discovery and Science:

Founded in 1976 as the Discovery Center, today the Museum of Discovery and Science (MODS) is at the forefront of science education, innovation and exploration. In addition to daily hours, MODS is currently offering virtual and offsite programming, which allows us to continue connecting people around the globe to inspiring science – whether at home or in virtual classrooms. The Museum showcases more than 300 interactive exhibits, immersive films, experiential programs and an aviation-themed Makerspace. Families can enjoy super science shows and demonstrations, wild Creature Feature animal encounters, awesome avatar tours and private experiences, mind-blowing Makerspace labs, cool camps, unforgettable birthday parties, engaging field trips and STEM curricula, professional development workshops for educators, distinguished speakers, and more. The Museum celebrates diversity and welcomes visitors from all walks of life. The Museum hours are Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. MODS is located downtown at 401 SW Second Street, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33312. For more information about the Museum, please visit mods.org or call 954.467.MODS (6637).